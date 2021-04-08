Hideo Kojima’s next game may be released for Xbox





Hideo Kojima is reportedly in talks with Microsoft to release the next game on Xbox, but it’s unclear if the deal has been officially signed.

Game giant Hideo Kojima is reportedly discussing with Xbox and releasing his next game. Known for games such as Metal Gear Solid and canceled Silent Hills, Kojima partnered with PlayStation shortly after leaving Konami’s long-standing home. The two partnered on makeDeath Stranding, but Kojima remained independent and could even publish the game on a PC after PS4’s monopoly lasted about nine months. However, if a reliable source is believed, Kojima does not seem to be watched by Sony.

The turmoil of the partnership between Hideo Kojima and Xbox began earlier this year after the head of Xbox Phil Spencer appeared on the air. Executives are well known for hiding teasing in the background of his office, and fans wanted to notice a fairly remarkable new addition. A statue of Ludens, the mascot of Kojima Productions, was sitting on Phil Spencer’s shelf. Of course, he might just be a fan, but it was displayed so prominently that many fans began to guess. Well, bullying may have been really intentional.

Reputable journalist Jeff Grubb of Venture Beat reported that Hideo Kojima is talking to Microsoft about the release of the next game. Grab also confirmed that Kojima wasn’t behind the next PS5 survival horror game Abandoned, which many fans believed was another PT-like marketing campaign for the next game. It’s unclear if the parties have reached an agreement or negotiations are underway, but Phil Spencer’s statue seems to have deliberately made fun of what’s to come.

If Microsoft signs a deal with Hideo Kojima, it seems likely that they will risk leaking details and want to announce it sooner rather than later. Hideo Kojima will soon announce the next game, according to the people he works with, so it’s only a matter of time before this rumor is confirmed or revealed. Microsoft plans to host a gaming event in the coming weeks. The other is scheduled for summer, but it’s unclear if it’s related to the confirmed E3 look.

It would be a big deal for Microsoft to scoop up Hideo Kojima’s game. Not only does this help Xbox enhance its efforts with Japanese-made titles, but it can also give players something really fresh and exciting. Kojima was reportedly working on a Google Stadia-only game before Google canceled the project, which seemed to disappoint the legendary developer given his ambitions. It’s still unclear if Hideo Kojima will revive the project or create something entirely new with Xbox remains.

