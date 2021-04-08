FinTech Innovation Lab New York Names 2021 Accelerator Class





Ten emerging technology companies have been selected to participate in the 2021 FinTech Innovation Lab New York, a 12-week program established by Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the New York City Partnership Fund. Accelerate product and business development through close engagement with top financial services and venture capital executives.

This year’s attendees will be selected from more than 200 applications worldwide, with financial institutions addressing key social challenges such as climate risk management, more sustainable operations, and the development of improved digital products for their customers. We are supporting. Their solutions use technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and advanced data analysis.

Participants in the 2021 FinTech Innovation Lab New York are: • Cinchy (Toronto, Canada) – The Data Fabric platform is being used with the rise of the world’s most complex financial institutions to eliminate integration and data silos. • CoverGo (Hong Kong / Singapore) – Provides a configurable, modular, codeless insurance platform with over 500 insurance application programming interfaces (APIs) to automate processes and deliver digital transformation at record speeds. To do. • Delio (Cardiff, UK) – White Label Technology and Infrastructure Enables the creation of connected delivery platforms and marketplaces to transform private markets-Structured transaction initiation, delivery, transactions and reports Integrate into a highly configurable workflow. • Quarrio (Berkeley, CA) – Conversation analysis allows sales teams to ask questions about a company Get data and receive answers in seconds. • RightFoot (San Francisco) – Its API allows developers to respond quickly Easily add student debt repayment (and soon, debt repayment of all kinds) capabilities to any app. • Safekeep (New York) – An award-winning AI-driven billing solution that increases your chances of recovery and saves you up to 90%. .. • SPINA analytics (London / New York) – Its explainable AI platform, RISKROBOT ™, provides 10x acceleration, automated data preparation and management, model development, regulatory documentation, and verification and monitoring of bank credit risk management. .. • Climate Services (Durham, NC) – Climanomics® software as a service platform enables investors and businesses to incorporate climate risk into their strategic planning, risk management, and climate risk disclosure processes. • Util (London) – Autonomously collects and quantifies sustainability data about businesses. , Products, services, portfolios on a large scale. • Vesttoo (Tel Aviv) – A pension fund that provides data-driven risk modeling for the L & P and P & C insurance markets and transfers strategic risk to the capital markets with insurers at an affordable price. Investors can benefit from uncorrelated, high-yielding investments.

Ten fintech companies selected by senior technical executives from 44 participating financial institutions in the lab will receive intensive product and business development advice and mentoring from senior executives in the financial, technology and venture capital sectors. Spend a week. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lab will be virtually held this year as well. The lab helped position New York City as a hub for fintech and financial innovation. Many of FinTech’s solutions help make New York City a stronger emergence as New York City seeks to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

“We are excited about the innovation that this competitive class of fintech companies will bring to the city of New York,” said Maria Gotsch, president and CEO of the New York City Partnership Fund and co-founder of the FinTech Innovation Lab. I will. “The lab has spurred FinTech’s growth in New York over the past 11 years, turning New York into a hub of talent and innovation, and now the industry is ready to play a major role in its recovery.”

David Treat, Managing Director of Accenture’s Financial Services Group and Co-Chair of FinTech Innovation Lab New York, said: solution. During the COVID-19 pandemic, digital innovation within financial services has skyrocketed and FinTech has truly taken the lead. Their ability to apply innovation in a focused, creative and unobtrusive way will help strengthen new business models for financial services and address key social issues such as climate change and the future of work. I will. “

Rick Baltic, Managing Director of Accenture’s Insurance Industry Group, said: I look forward to seeing their progress as the program ends. “

This year’s 10 FinTech Innovation Lab New York companies highlighted their progress with financial institution partners in a virtual presentation to executives in the banking, insurance, capital markets and venture capital sectors on June 24th. I will.

The following participating financial institution executives will provide mentorship and support to the lab. Alliance Bernstein; Ally Financial; American Express; Aon; AQR Capital Management; AXA XL; Bank of America; Barclays; Black Rock; BNP Paribas; BNY Mellon; Capital One; Chub; CIT; City; Creddy Switzerland; Bank of Germany; Fidelity Investments; Global Atlantic; Goldman Sachs; Guardian Life; JP Morgan Chase; KeyBank; Marsh McClenan; Master Card; Morgan Stanley; New York Life; NFP; Prudential Financial; Labbank; RBC Capital Markets; Society General; Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation; Sync; DE Shaw Group; Hartford; Travelers Companies, Inc .; TIAA; US Bank; UBS; USAA; Wells Fargo; and Zurich North America.

Here’s what we support for venture capital firms: Bain Capital Ventures; Canaan; Canaan Ventures; Contour Ventures; FinTech Collective; Nyca Partners; Oak HC / FT; Rho Ventures; RRE Ventures; and Warburg Pincus.

