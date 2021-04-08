Elon Musk’s Neuralink has the technology to create super-exotic dinosaurs





Elon Musk’s Neuralink company is a neurotechnology company that develops embedded brain-machine interfaces. The company’s short-term goal is to create a device that treats serious brain disorders and ultimately focuses on human enhancement or so-called transhumanism.

They have already demonstrated the use of neuralink devices in a variety of animals such as mice, pigs and monkeys to show publicly how they work.

Today, its main focus is on humans, but Neuralink co-founder Mark Hodak said Elon Musk’s company has the technology to build a real-life version of Jurassic Park, like a movie. .. Is this really possible?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons) Elon Musk demonstrating a Neuralink device in the brain of a pig in August 2020.

Neuralink can build Jurassic Park

Sun reported last Sunday, April 4, that Mark Hodak posted a bizarre claim on Twitter that Neuralink has the technology to enable Jurassic Park, if needed.

“If we want, we can probably build a Jurassic Park. It’s not a real dinosaur genetically … maybe 15 years of breeding and engineering for a super-exotic new species,” he said. I am writing.

“Biodiversity (anti-fragility) is definitely worth it. Conservation is important and makes sense,” he added later that day. “But why do we stop there? Why don’t we deliberately try to create new diversity?”

However, Hodak did not add specific details on how Neuralink could revive prehistoric creatures that were extinct more than 65 million years ago.

Some commentators about him pointed out that there are already books and movies on why reviving an extinct dinosaur is not a good idea.

Similarly, conservationists have expressed concern about extinction, the term used to revive extinct species, as the ecosystems in which they once lived have moved without them.

In short, Futurism reported that reviving species and creating new forms of biodiversity also meant introducing new invasive species into ecosystems that could no longer support them.

So that might be a cool idea, but it could end up like a movie in which a genetically resurrected species loses control.

Animal and human neuralink brain chips

In 2020, Elon Musk demonstrated technology by his Neuralink company that builds a digital link between a computer and the brain. Surgically implanted neuralink computing devices showed porcine brain activity when sniffing a pen on stage.

According to CNet, the demo shows improvements to Neuralink’s technology and the evolution since its debut in 2019, showing only photos of rats using Neuralink connected via a USB-C port.

Science Times also reported earlier that Elon Musk had confirmed that Neuralink had wired the monkeys to play computer games. Musk said he is one step closer to developing a wireless chip that will allow monkeys to use their technology to control their devices.

In addition, the mask showed a second-generation implant that could fit into a small cavity in the skull. With this implant, a small electrode thread can detect electrical impulses from the brain and demonstrate their function. Electrode threads are designed to communicate using a computer that produces its own signal.

“It’s like a skull Fitbit with a small wire,” Musk said of the device.

