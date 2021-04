Former Google engineer claims harassment and retaliation: NYT Op-Ed

Former Google engineer Emi Nietfeld said he endured harassment and retaliation while working there. In a New York Times editorial, she said Google’s reaction led her to swear she “never loves work again.” Several current and former Google employees have accused the company of discrimination. See other articles on Insider’s business page.

Workers have long been coveted in the tech industry because companies promise high salaries, fame, luxury perks, and innovative culture.

But from 2015 to 2019, Google engineer Emi Nietfeld said in a Wednesday New York Times editorial that Google’s reputation as the best place to work obscured reality like any other company. , I wrote that I quit my technical job. Eventually look for yourself.

Neatfeld said in an editorial that one of the male managers sexually harassed her for over a year, calling her “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “my queen,” and Google’s reputation speaks for it. He said it was much more difficult.

“Say something about his actions meant challenging the story that told ourselves that Google was so special. Google was the Garden of Eden. I’m afraid to be kicked out. I lived. “

Google did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

When she finally filed a formal HR complaint, Neatfeld wrote: “Google has gone from a great place to another company.”

Google said it ignored Neatfeld’s concern that he would have to sit next to the harasser during and after three months of investigation, even after concluding that Neatfeld violated the company’s harassment policy. She said. Leave of absence.

This is not the first time Google has been accused of similar cultural and impartial issues.

Several former Google employees have said they have instructed the company to take mental health leave when they experience sexism or racism. Other employees and shareholders have filed proceedings alleging that Google mishandled gender wage stigma, retaliation against whistleblowers, and major sexual harassment cases involving executives.

According to Neatfeld, Google didn’t seem to have much to rebuke her harassment and took three months of paid leave after suffering weeks of sleep deprivation and mental distress. However, Neatfeld faced retaliation from another manager, was handed over for promotion, reduced wages, and forced Google to make a “small counter offer” when two competing jobs came out. He said he was just back.

“After I quit, I promised I would never love my job. It’s not the way I loved Google. It’s not a dedicated business, but the most basic needs of employees such as food, healthcare, and affiliation. I want to inspire when it comes to offering. The trading company is a family. I fell into the illusion that it could be, “Neatfeld wrote.

