Razer Smart Mask vs. will.i.am Xupermask: Which is the better COVID-19 protective mask for 2021?





The dawn of a pandemic has attracted tech companies to innovate against the virus that has kneeled the world. As a result, there was a shortage of personal protective equipment such as face masks. The debut of smart masks began with Razer’s Project Hazel Smart Mask, followed by will.i.am and Honeywell’s Xupermask.

(Photo: Razer)

For now, and for the convenience of the public, the real problem with these smart masks coming soon is which masks are more technologically advanced, budget friendly and overall superior in protection from COVID-19. Is it? In the match against these smart masks, we will look at the features released online. The review hasn’t been released to the public yet, so it’s not practical.

Read also: Tom Brady debuts “Sign” NFT to create digital art with other athletes, artists and more

will.i.am and Honeywell Xupermask

(Photo: Honeywell)

With a surprising announcement by Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am, Xupermask is a collaboration with Honeywell and will be released and shipped to the country by Thursday, April 8th. What makes Xupermask stand out is that the announcement was released as it approached its arrival at the store, making it immediately available for purchase and use by people.

The smart mask has an active HEPA filtration system that can be replaced with a filter inside the breathing hole for regular and routine use. will.i.am is proud to offer a solution for face mask and earphone combinations, along with bundled TWS Bluetooth earphones that the Xupermask fits snugly and easily connects to your smartphone.

Air circulation is also a technology that keeps the nose and mouth cool and breathable.

Smart devices cost $ 299.99 and Xupermask refills for filters cost $ 27.99 for three filters, suitable for use over 30 days (based on usage).

Razer project hazel smart mask

(Photo: Razer)

The announcement from Razer dates from January 2021 and debuts the early look of the company’s Project Hazel, a transparent face mask with COVID-19 protection and a stylish look. It’s worth noting that the “project” has become a prototype and will soon be open to the public, as announced last March.

Razer’s smart mask fits snugly on the face and combines rubber and premium plastic to seal the mask viewer and allow air to circulate through the built-in air holes. Filters can also be attached to these holes. Also, because the face is sealed, the Razer has a built-in microphone and speaker.

This speaker can also be set to the robot’s voice, providing a customizable RGB colorway that can be changed to suit your mood and taste. Razer smart masks are not yet priced by the company.

Razer Smart Mask vs. will.i.am Xupermask: Which is better?

In terms of functionality and availability, will.i.am’s Xupermask is the way to get to technology with Bluetooth and COVID-19 protection, especially in the coming hours. In addition, Razer’s smart masks are still in production and will not arrive soon.

(Photo: Razer)

Related Articles: Razer Mask: Release Date and Price, Built-in Microphone, Speakers, How to Use the Transparent Mask Concept with RGB Colorways

This article is owned by TechTimes

Isaiah Alonzo Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos