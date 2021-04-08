



Treyarch today released a new update to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This patch is on the server side. That is, you do not need to download any data to install.

A small Warzone update was already released earlier this week, and the Black Ops Cold War update is available for download starting April 7. As expected, many changes and improvements have been made to the game’s multiplayer and zombie modes.

You can read the entire patch notes listed below. Please read carefully as there are many notes to look at.

Black Ops Cold War Update Patch Note Today (April 7th)

global

weapons

ZRG 20mm ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle is now available in in-game challenges or store bundles.

UI

Addressed an issue with the visuals of UI icons where the demon reticle appears too dark in the preview.

Multiplayer

map

We have closed an out-of-range exploit area near the Miami Strike parking lot.

Score streak

Increased RC-XD damage to defeat nearby enemies using the RC-XD flak jacket.

Camo progression

Addressed an issue where the RPG-7 Science Camouflage category was not tracked properly. Addressed an issue where the R1 Shadowhunters classic camouflage category was not tracked properly.

zombie

Stable

Addressed stability issues related to Ammo Mods.

Outbreak

Fixed a crash related to stability goals. Addressed stability issues associated with Krasny Soldats jumping attacks. Addressed stability issues related to Dragon Relic. Addressed stability issues related to WallBuys. Addressed stability issues related to Secure Objective. Added a number of stability fixes.

Dead Ops Arcade 3

Gameplay adjusted XP rewards. Slightly adjusted some rewards for donating life. Adjusted Wave 3’s time allocation in the Room of Justice. Addressed an issue where the Bonus Room Warstore did not work as expected. Addressed an issue where Warstore did not allow vehicles or random vehicles. Addressed a co-operation issue where a player would not be warped into the Fate Room if another player dropped into the Fate Room at the same time with a buggy or mecha. Addressed an issue where various shield type objects (barrels, boxing gloves, saw blades, tesla balls) did not work as expected. Addressed an issue where the player’s shield was not affecting meatball or spider enemies as expected. Addressed an issue where the Tesla Ball did not work against some enemies. Challenge Damage Delivery Addressed an issue where players were unable to properly earn kill credits while in a Challenge vehicle. Leaderboard Addressed an issue where the leaderboard would not update properly at the end of a match.

Creating a class

Addressed an issue where the R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow would automatically unlock Optics.

Onslaught (PS4 / PS5)

Adjusted difficulty scaling for surges higher than gameplay. Adjusted enemy spawn rate and movement speed for other modes. Added Super Sprinter enemies to Onslaught.

motion

UI

Addressed a UI error that could appear when selecting player details while using the keyboard and mouse.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and Xbox One. For more information on today’s patches, please visit Treyarch’s official website.

