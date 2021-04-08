Call of Duty: Warzone Infinite Update Fix





Call of Duty: Warzone bug causes many fans to stop downloading updates in an infinite loop, but Raven Software may have a solution.

New bug affected Call of Duty: Warzone fans on PlayStation and Xbox systems. After players experience victory, they are reported stuck in an endless update loop. Initially there was no way to fix the glitch, but Raven Software has released a procedure for Call of Duty: Warzone fans who are suffering from bugs.

This bug only seems to affect the console player and fans will have to reinstall the update multiple times. According to the Call of Duty: Warzone Raven Software Trello board, this issue is currently being investigated by the development team. Until then, the developers have released some steps that could solve the fan’s problem.

This bug is caused by an 11GB update added on April 6th in addition to the already large 16GB March 30th patch. This patch repairs The Call of Duty: Warzone Shadowhunter Camo Challenges and balances some popular weapons in the game. This issue occurs when the player tries to download both large patches together. This triggers an instant loop where the game tries to download an endless number of updates. Those who downloaded March 30th at high speed before this will not be affected, but those who are late for the update will not be able to play the game.

Please try the following and let us know. This will resolve the update loop.

-Install both-Launch the game-Main menu or[設定]Go to the DLC administration screen (R3) from the menu-install both the campaign pack and the special operations pack

— Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 7, 2021 How to fix an infinite update loop Step 1-Install both Step 2-Launch the game Step 3-From the main menu or settings menu to the DLC administration screen (R3) Step 4-Install both campaign packs and special ops packs

Raven Software’s Call of Duty: The first step in the Warzone procedure refers to the 16GB and 11GB updates. If the player follows the instructions, they should be able to play Call of Duty: Warzone again, despite the bug. If this resolves the issue, Raven Software will ask the player to report the number of fans that have resolved the bug.

The first player to report a problem confirms that the fix worked. When they launch the game, the download is still visible, but instead of making him wait, it installs immediately instead. Call of Duty: Warzone fans can use these tips if they are affected. RavenSoftware will permanently fix this issue in the near future.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a huge file and players may need to free up some space when re-downloading Campaign Packs and Special Ops Packs. This only fixes an infinite loop bug, but at least it’s encouraging to know that fans won’t keep downloading updates forever. Fans are happy to have a solution to this prominent problem as more problems are known in the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.

