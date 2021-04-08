5 VR Exercises to Enhance Your Home Fitness Games in 2021





COVID-19 confirmed that demand for home exercise equipment is increasing as gym attendants across the United States find a way to stay fit from the comfort of their home.

For example, The NPD Group reported that fitness equipment sales in March 2020 increased 130% year-on-year. Exercise bike sales increased 170% and benches increased 259%.

According to eBay sales data, license plate sales in March and April 2020 increased by 1,355% compared to the same period in 2019. Americans purchased treadmills, dumbbells, turbo trainers, trampolines, and cross trainers to stay active during their stay. safety.

But, as anyone who exercises regularly in the kitchen says, the novelty of exercising at home quickly disappears. It’s cramped, lonely, not exciting, and it’s completely repetitive.

The steadily growing popularity of virtual reality (VR) exercises promises to mitigate some of these issues. If you’re tired of staring at the wall during your workout, there are a variety of VR exercise options on the market.

First, you need to invest in a VR headset that costs $ 30 (Google Cardboard) to $ 800 (HTC Vive).

1. Boxing

If you want to get fit at home without investing in bulky and expensive gym equipment, VR boxing is the ideal solution. Most of these fun and fast-paced workouts are fairly affordable and offer a wide range of games, including:

Boxing: Boxing – Fight artificial intelligence (AI) opponents and friends in this budget boxing training. The game can be purchased from Valve Index, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift for just $ 0.99. BoxVR – BoxVR is one of the most popular VR boxing games, offering a variety of fast-paced training including multiplayer classes. The game is available for $ 29.99 from Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, Windows Mixed Reality and PlayStation VR. Thrill of the Fight – Thrill of the Fight is perfect if you really want to tweak your boxing technique. The game is available for $ 9.99 via Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, and Oculus Quest. 2. Cycling

VR Cycling allows you and your bike to be instantly carried to the French Alps, childhood villages, or the busy streets of New York.

Developed by VR fitness company Vir Zoom, VZfit connects exercise bikes to Oculus Quest or Oculus Go headsets. Once connected, you can compete in well-known cycling competitions such as the Tour de France, or download a map from Google and cycle your own route. Cyclists can also ride with other users. This adds a social element to your workout. VZfit subscriptions are $ 9.95 per month or $ 99.95 per year.

Other VR cycling tools include HOLOFIT and Big Ring VR.

3. Boat rowing

Former US rowing coach Bruce Smith has founded Hydro, a VR rowing player who promises to bring the river into the living room.

Users can choose from a variety of classes, from exercising with fellow athletes, enjoying unguided queues in scenic waterways around the world, to exciting queues to meditation and recovery sessions. I can do it.

Hydrow Rower costs over $ 2,000, but if you’re interested in using the app without buying a machine, Digital Basic membership is available.

4. Dance

Dance Central has become a very popular VR game and is available from Oculus Quest for $ 29.99. Users learn choreography from different chart toppers on different difficulty levels and immerse themselves in an exhilarating dance club environment where they compete with other players.

Holodance and Dance Collider offer similar experiences.

5. Supernatural whole body training

Launched in September 2020, Supernatural is the world’s first VR fitness membership designed for Oculus Quest headsets. Users can choose from a variety of one-on-one personalized workouts and guided meditations to immerse themselves in beautiful VR locations around the world. App subscriptions start at $ 19 per month.

Is VR Exercise a Good Workout?

VR games are fun and exhilarating, can you classify them as real training? It all depends on the game you choose to play.

The Virtual Reality Institute for Health Exercise is working with the Department of Exercise at San Francisco State University to assign game exercise ratings by checking player oxygen consumption. VR apps and games are evaluated based on the number of calories a player burns in a minute of activity and compared to real-life exercises such as boxing and cycling. The lab has also developed the VR Health Exercise Tracker, the only app designed to accurately track the calories burned in VR exercises.

Editor’s Note: Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change.

Image Credit: Jirus Malawong / Shutterstock.com

