The Dell G15 Ryzen Gaming Laptop will bring AMD back in 10 years. Scheduled to sell for $ 899.99 on May 13th





Earlier this year, it looks like it’s going well for computers, as Dell recently announced the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition with both the latest high-tech laptops, the Ryzen CPU and the Nvidia GPU. ..

It also features fully upgradeable 3200 Mhz DD4 memory and a 15-inch screen. This laptop game changer comes with its high quality at its cheap price.

When will the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition be available?

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition will be available in the US on May 4, according to a Toms’ Guide report. It also comes with another edition with a 10th generation Intel CPU, which will be released on May 13th.

Due to its price, it starts at $ 899.99. This was also true for both models.

What does the G15 Ryzen Edition look like?

(Photo: Dell)

If you’re looking for an affordable gaming laptop, now is the time to check it out. According to Dell’s official website, the next product will adopt a sophisticated design that incorporates an “Alienware-inspired thermal design” to relieve heat on the way to maximizing airflow.

Also, expect to have a game shift key that will also be featured in the m15 Ryzen Edition. This is added to improve the user’s gaming experience through the cooling system when running high memory apps.

You can also choose from two options for the upgrade. One focuses on the orange backlit WASD and the other is an RGB-lit 4-zone RGB keyboard that you can customize as you like.

Read again: [RUMOR] AMD Zen 4 EPYC CPU Specifications Revealed: 96 Core Processor Offers Over 192 Threads!

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Display and Port

(Photo: Dell)

The display comes with a 1290 x 1080 Full HD LED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a brightness of 250 knits. It can also be extended using an extended model with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a brightness of 300 knits.

For connectivity, you’ll need an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB-C port in display-alt mode, a USB 3.2 port, and two USB 2.0 ports, one of which has PowerShare.

It also includes an Ethernet port and headset jack for RJ45.

How good is the G15 Ryzen in terms of performance and battery life?

(Photo: Dell)

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Hexacore CPU makes this entry-level G15 laptop a powerful processor. It could be upgraded to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H octa-core processor, but there is no upgrade price at this time.

In addition, it is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 to GeForce RX 3060, which boasts 6GB of GDDR6 memory.

For battery life, you can use a 56 WHr 3-cell battery. It could also arrive with a much larger 6-cell battery of 86Wh. However, Dell has yet to reveal the battery life of the G15.

Indeed, this gaming laptop could be another potential device that anyone, especially gamers, can buy. In addition to the price, its quality should be enough to meet the demands of users.

Related Articles: Framework Laptop 2021: Unlimited DIY Repairs, 4TB Storage, 11th Generation Processors and more!

This article is owned by TechTimes

Joen Coronel Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

