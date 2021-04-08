javascript-The Google Apps Script function runs when run manually, but fails when run as a trigger and displays the error code INTERNAL





I have a Google form linked to a Google spreadsheet. Within Google Sheets, there is a Google Apps Script function that separates the input from the Google form and saves each item line by line. I have a VLookup setup to get information from another spreadsheet based on parsing from Google Apps Script. Once the information is obtained, we will email the information to the email provided by the Google form. There is a trigger setting that automatically executes the function when the form is submitted. The photo below is the form result of the sheet.

Triggers work when you select some options in the Google form. If you select more than 20 options, the following error code is returned.

Sorry, the JavaScript engine reported an unexpected error. Error code INTERNAL.

However, if you run the function manually, it will run completely. I’m not sure what the problem is. The only other question I’ve found about this issue is that the web app call fails with “… error code INTERNAL” in the custom API, but I’m already using openByID. The e in the function onFormSubmit below is my attempt to use a form object, but it doesn’t work. But I don’t think this causes any problems.

// Object that stores city and state in one object functioncity (city, state) {this.city = city; this.state = state;} function onFormSubmit (e) {// Set the active sheet and fill in the form information Store in variable // This function is executed based on the formSubmit trigger var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.openById (‘sampleID’); SpreadsheetApp.setActiveSheet (sheet.getSheets ()[0]); var lastRow = String (sheet.getLastRow ()); var email = String (sheet.getRange (‘D’ + lastRow) .getValue ()); var name = String (sheet.getRange (‘B’ + lastRow)) .getValue ()); var company = String (sheet.getRange (‘C’ + lastRow) .getValue ()); var state = String (sheet.getRange (‘E’ + lastRow) .getValue ()). split (“,”); var list_cities = []; // Separate City, State into objects with City & State properties n = 0 for (x of String (sheet.getRange (‘F’ + lastRow) .getValue ()) .split (“,”)) {if (N = = 0) {var city_name = x.trim (); n = 1;} else {n = 0; var temp = new city (city_name, x.trim ()); list_cities.push (temp);} } // Move to the next sheet SpreadsheetApp.setActiveSheet (sheet.getSheets ())[1]); //[フォーム]Clear tab lastRow = String (SpreadsheetApp.getActive (). GetLastRow ()); SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet (). getRangeList ([‘A2:B2’, ‘A3:F’ + lastRow]). Sunny (); // Initialize the first line varrow = 2; // (x of state) {SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet (). Enter in the State column of getRange (row, 1) .setValue (x.trim ()) ;. Line = line +1;} // (x of list_cities) {SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet (). Enter in the City column of getRange (row, 1) .setValue (x.state) ;. SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet (). getRange (row, 2) .setValue (x.city); row = row + 1} // List of cell column headers varletters = [“C”, “D”, “E”, “F”]; // Copy the formula for each column of (x characters) {var sourceRange = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet (). getRange (x + String (2)); var destination = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet (). getRange (x + String (2) + “:” + x + String (row-1)); sourceRange.autoFill (destination, SpreadsheetApp.AutoFillSeries.DEFAULT_SERIES);} SpreadsheetApp.flush (); // Only the completed sheet Extract varurl = “https://docs.google.com/”; var params = {method: “get”, headers: {“Authorization”: “Bearer” + ScriptApp.getOAuthToken ()}, muteHttpExceptions: true} var blob = UrlFetchApp.fetch (url, params) .getBlob (); blob.setName (SpreadsheetApp.getActive () .getName () + “.xlsx”); // Set email information and send email varmessage = {to: email, name:’Name’, subject: company + “Subject”, body: “Body text”, attachments: blob} MailApp.sendEmail (message)}

