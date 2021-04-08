D-Link Wins Red Dot Awards for Design – channelnews





The DMS-106XT is D-Links’ latest unmanaged switch with five 2.5G Ethernet ports for uninterrupted and efficient connectivity and one 10G Ethernet port for uplink or NAS connectivity.

Its smart turbo mode provides quality of service and port-based priorities for simultaneous multimedia services such as gaming and 4K streaming with a single click.

The DCS-8635LH is an IP65 weatherproof camera with 2K QHD resolution, 360 degree coverage with electric pan function.

AI-based features such as human detection, vehicle detection, and automatic human tracking ensure accurate home monitoring and protection.

The D-Links DCS-8526LH is a surveillance camera with true full HD quality 360 degree view and advanced features such as pan and tilt technology, edge-based person detection, auto-tracking motion and panoramic display.

The camera is also a winner of the 2021 Taiwan Excellence Awards and the 2020 iF Design Awards.

D-Link is honored to receive three product design awards this year from the internationally renowned Red Dot Awards. Mark Chen, president of D-Link, said: This recognition further motivates us to continue to produce the highest quality and innovative products.

About Red Dot Awards

Dating back to 1955, the annual Red Dot Award: Product Design is awarded to products of outstanding design quality in 50 different categories. Fifty international experts will judge entries based on aesthetic appeal, function, intelligence and innovation.

