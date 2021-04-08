Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Amazon India debuts “Superphone” with Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM, etc. on April 23





The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is one of the most promising Android OS phones of the year, but sadly, we haven’t seen a global release from a Beijing-based company for unknown reasons. However, “The Superphone” will launch Amazon India on April 23, which may be the closest thing to getting a new smartphone.

(Photo: Amazon India)

As you can see on the list from Amazon India’s Xiaomi official store, the Mi 11 Ultra is a confirmed smartphone device, originally looking for rumors and speculation from Chinese device enthusiasts. Xiaomi continues to dominate its popularity by offering one of the best performing phones to debut at a fraction of the price of its competitors.

Some of Xiaomi’s devices are known to be kept away from public or global releases, and despite their massive demand and their popularity, some remain in China. The first rumor of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is to keep it private and the Chinese community to be the only recipient of “superphones” from the company.

Exclusive

Tomorrow, Mi 11 Pro will not be released on Global. Mi 11 Pro will be exclusively for China. (Like OPPO Find X3 Pro and Find X3)

— Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) March 28, 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has not seen a global release

(Photo: Amazon India)

According to Gizmo China, this could be an exclusive release and partnership between Amazon and Xiaomi, indicating that it is the only region to release outside of China. Initially, the company revealed that its sister version of the smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, is exclusively for the Chinese market.

The Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro are separate smartphones with a hierarchy of rights, but the better and more advanced are the former.

In addition, a report from Gizmo China revealed that Xiaomi is debuting the Mi 11 Ultra for Rs 70,000, which is worth $ 940, which is considered one of the most expensive releases from the Chinese brand. This is due to the huge number of specifications installed on the device hardware and software with the MIUI 12 skin for Android 12.

Xiaomi Mi11 Ultra Spec

(Photo: Amazon India)

The company’s top-of-the-line flagship smartphone debuted the latest Snapdragon 888 chip from Qualcomm and also features 5G connectivity for the network. In particular, the Mi 11 Ultra also features 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired and wireless fast charging to other devices and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Superphone will arrive on Friday, April 23, and users will be notified of the release and availability from the Amazon India website. The device features a triple rear camera setup with storage capacity options ranging from 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB, as well as an IP68 rating for sand and water protection, and Ultrawide.

