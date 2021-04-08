Talent, the future of (tele) work underpins GDIT’s strategy-Washington Technology





IT modernization

Talent, the future of (tele) work underpins GDIT’s strategy By Ross Wilkers April 7, 2021

One of the federal’s largest technology contractors believes that post-pandemic work, especially the future of telework, is directly related to recruitment and thus supports government innovation agendas. I will.

Demand for new technologies from government agencies is rising even in the consensus of tight budgets, but General Dynamics IT president Amy Gililand has put these financial constraints in front of system integrators. We see it as a matter of giving a lot of responsibility and opportunity.

Integrators such as GDIT “need to rethink our role” and need to further emphasize partnerships with companies that promise products and ideas in the agency environment, Gililland recorded Tuesday. In his remarks, he said he would start GDIT’s virtual Emerge 2021 event series.

As a result, GDIT shifts its investment approach to these collaborations, “focusing head-on on the implementation side, which means deploying commercial products, supporting and operating in an agency environment to achieve customer objectives. We have the right skills to do that, “says Gilliland. .. “We are working with diverse networks of technology companies, large and small, to bring commercial technology to our government mission to enable smarter, more innovative end-to-end solutions.”

Artificial intelligence, automation, 5G, and cloud computing infrastructure is one of the technologies Gililand emphasized, such as GDIT’s strategy.

Everything that means for the future of work does more than just increase efforts to hire new talent in the federal technology industry and GDIT itself. Gililand said internal focus is also paramount to GDIT in order to win the battle for human capital.

Going “beyond the beltway,” as Gililand said, is one way GDIT has been declining in recent years due to its talent strategy, and since the acquisition of CSRA three years ago, the company too. It had a similar focus.

“There are thousands of technicians with highly demanded skills and qualifications in non-traditional locations,” says Gililand. “We can leverage the technology sharing services of Louisiana and Kentucky to provide our customers with the best technology and talent quickly and efficiently at a cost-effective price.”

Does that attitude work in a national security environment that is most often unsuitable for teleworking, or in almost any kind of work outside a secure facility?

Regarding both secure communication and collaboration, Gililand said the transition to confidential work outside the office during the pandemic was “especially noteworthy.”

Maintaining telework recruitment is also important for both government agencies and the industry to help the entire federal technology ecosystem win the battle for talent, Gililand said.

“Restricted customers are becoming more and more open to remote work, taking into account the needs and desires of their employees. It is the industry’s responsibility to provide technology to keep them safe,” Gililland said. Mr. says.

“We pivot to telework through next-generation networks, secure cloud services, and low-to-high application development capabilities that allow many restricted customers to confidently meet their mission and cyber requirements. I have been supporting. “

However, GDIT is the only federal IT market that is still fragmented, with nearly $ 1 billion in funding for legislated modernization efforts as part of its latest pandemic stimulus package. It’s far from the competition.

The modernization of aging federal IT infrastructure is on the agenda of the Biden administration, and many companies consider the area to be the best place.

Against this background, General Dynamics is confident that the IT services and hardware businesses will be grouped into a new reporting segment called “Technology”, which is expected to grow this year after the tough 2020.

Technology revenue fell 5.3% to $ 12.6 billion last year, primarily due to coronavirus pandemic-related effects, especially lack of access to federal facilities.

GD expects $ 13.2 billion, up 4.5% from technology this year, with the launch of several large programs in the backlog, including a $ 4.4 billion DEOS cloud email and collaboration tool contract with the Pentagon. is.

Ross Wilkers is a senior staff writer at Washington Technology. He can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @rosswilkers. Also, connect with him on LinkedIn.

