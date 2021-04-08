Asus Zenfone 8 Mini (also known as ASUS_I006D) with 30W fast charging has been certified by TUV





Asus is working towards the launch of the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini smartphone. Last month, the specifications of the mobile phone were revealed, and the idea of ​​including the Snapdragon 888 SoC and 64MP camera came up. Now, with recent development, Asus Zenfone 8 Mini has passed TVSD certification, revealing that smartphones support 30W fast charging. Except for the device’s quick charge feature, the TUV list does not actually disclose the specifications for this upcoming smartphone. Check out the details revealed earlier by TVSD certification:

Asus Zenfone 8 Mini (ASUS_I006D) passed TVSD certification

Once you have TV SD certification, you will find that the Zenfone 8 Mini model number is ASUS_I006D / DA. This particular model is supposed to be the Zenfone 8 Mini handset, which is codenamed SAKE. TV SD certification reveals that Zenfone 8 Mini offers 30W fast charging support. And these are just the details we can get from certification. With TUV certification, we can also conclude that the device is about to go on sale. However, at this time, Asus has not provided details on the potential launch of this smartphone in the future.

Past leaks have suggested that the Zenfone 8 Mini will feature a 5.92-inch OLED display. The screen has an FHD + resolution of 2400 1080 pixels and seems to support a refresh rate of 120Hz. Powering the device is expected to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC and will be integrated with the Adreno 660 GPU. Other details, such as the RAM and storage options that the phone boots from, remain unknown at this time. However, you can expect the device to ship with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In addition, when it comes to imaging, the Zenfone 8 Mini comes with two cameras on the back. The main primary camera that is supposed to be included in the device is the 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, but the second camera may have the Sony IMX663 sensor built in. In addition, there are still no details about the front selfie camera built into the phone. Details of the battery capacity of ZenFone 8 Mini have not been revealed yet. As the days go by, you’ll need to know more about this smartphone, including pricing and pre-launch specifications.

What do you think of Zenfone 8 Mini? Please let us know in the comments below.

