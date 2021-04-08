Nokia 8.1, Nokia 2.3 Get Android 11 Updates in Some Regions





Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 2.3 have started receiving Android 11 updates. Nokia 8.1 was released on Android 9 Pie in December 2018 and was updated to Android 10 in October 2019. Nokia 2.3 was released on Android 9 Pie in December 2019 and received the Android 10 update in April 2020. Smartphones receive updates in some areas of the first wave. There is no information about when other parts of the world will get updates.

In an announcement at the Nokia Phones Community Forum, HMD Global has released a list of eight countries that will be part of the first wave to receive the Nokia 8.1 Android 11 update. Countries include India, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam. In another announcement, HMD Global updates Android 11 with Nokia 2.3 in 18 countries including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hong Kong, Iceland, Latvia, Laos, Lithuania, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Norway and the Philippines. Announced that it will receive. , Sri Lanka, Sweden, Vietnam.

Nokia will also receive updates for both of these smartphones immediately, 50% of units will receive updates by April 10th, and the remaining devices will receive updates by April 12th. Said. There is a lot of information about the firmware version or Android security patch that these smartphones receive.

HMD Global has launched Nokia 8.1 with a 6.18 inch Full HD + display. Internally, it has a Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. On the back is a dual camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the back. On the front is a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Nokia 2.3 was launched with a 6.2-inch HD + display and a waterdrop-style notch for selfie cameras. It is equipped with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and 2GB of RAM. It has 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. On the back is a dual camera setup with a 13 megapixel primary sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the back. For selfies, there is a 5 megapixel sensor. Nokia 2.3 has a 4,000mAh battery.

Is Android One Suppressing Nokia Smartphones in India? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

