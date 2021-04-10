Is this the future of face masks?





Photograph of the dateless handout of Xupermask artist Will.i.am, created by Honeywell. After Surgical Masks and Do-It-Yourself Masks and Fashion Masks: Smart Masks.Image: Via The New York Times

The story begins when Marc Benioff, CEO of cloud computing company Salesforce, watched the MTV Video Music Awards last summer.

Specifically, he saw rapper, entrepreneur, and founding member of Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am, and wore what looked like a gas mask and an alien spacesuit cross. Was there. So he called Will.i.am, whose full name is William Adams and has been a regular attendee at Salesforce’s Dreamforce technical conference since 2010, and asked what his face is in the world. Will.i.am said it was the idea he was nodding. Benioff told Will I Am that he should talk to Darius Adamczyk, CEO of Honeywell, a multinational conglomerate who made millions of N95 face masks last year. Introduced by Benioff, the results of the conversation arrived on the market on Thursday. Will Lange, Chief Commercial Officer of Honeywell’s Personal Protective Equipment, introduced smart masks, following surgical masks, do-it-yourself masks and fashion masks. Called Xupermask, it is made of silicone with athletic mesh fabric on the sides and is a joint venture between Will.i.am and Honeywell. Fits snugly in the lower half of the face and comes with 3 dual speed fans, Honeywell HEPA filtration system (the company says it’s not medical quality), noise canceling headphones, LED lights, nighttime charging Type battery and Bluetooth function. You can play music and make phone calls, seal your nose to keep your glasses from fogging, and make your wearer look like a sci-fi rhino warrior. It’s not subtle. The mask costs $ 299, which is very expensive for a simple face mask, but is the average highest price for noise canceling headphones (lower than Sony and Bose, higher than Apple). Designed by Hollywood costume designer Jose Fernandez, who created the SpaceX suit for Elon Musk and worked on “Black Panther,” “Avengers,” and “X-Men 2.” And it is sold directly to consumers in the best style drops. In other words, there is no doubt that hype culture will accept masks. The debut represents the future of face masks or the misfire of yet another fashion technology, as vaccines have been more widely distributed and states such as Texas, Indiana and Mississippi have eased mask obligations. “We live in an era of science fiction,” said Will.i.am. According to him, the pandemic “came directly from the frigid movie, but I wore the mask from yesterday’s movie, so I wanted to make a mask that fits the times.” , Means to learn sneaker lessons. (Well, and a smartphone. A combination of sneakers and a smartphone!) After all, what are shoes, Will.i.am said, but what are foot protections? I forgot that it was the original purpose because the shoes are in the form of self-expression. He pointed out that he couldn’t “step into a shopping center, restaurant or plane without shoes”, just as he wasn’t supposed to step into these places without a mask. “But you don’t have to tell anyone to put on your shoes,” he said. Therefore, if you can have the mask used for the same purpose (or multiple purposes), you win. Will.i.am was speaking from the Los Angeles headquarters via Zoom. This space contains the sound stage, the recording studio, the “Fab Lab” (where the prototypes are made), and now the Xupermask team. Will.i.am was filming “The Voice” in the UK last March, just before his 45th birthday (he was a judge for the program for 10 years), and Europe was blocked. When I was starting, I came up with the idea of ​​Xupermask. .. “I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to come to the United States, and even if I could get in, I was worried that I would be on an airplane,” he said. So he called the hardware team and told them to start working. He has been enthusiastic about technology since he helped found Beats Electronics in 2006. In 2014 we developed a fashion smartwatch called Puls and in 2016 we introduced fashion earphones that can be worn around the neck like jewelry — Ambassadors Naomi Campbell and Kendall Jenner, but neither product actually became popular (Probably the entire wearable market is not exactly a rocket ship). He doesn’t care. He loves research and development. “I think L means learning, not loss,” he said. But now he has the power of Honeywell and is planning Xupermask related collaborations with artists and other brands. (He talked about how much he likes the North Face and Gucci collaboration, but he doesn’t name it.) And he really says that the mask will soon run out, unless recent history is some sign. I don’t really think. “SARS happened in Japan and Southeast Asia, and they got over it, and they are still wearing masks,” he said. In any case, no matter what happens on the ground, he hopes that airplane masks will become the new standard. “That’s what I’m hearing,” he said. He must feel.

2019 New York Times News Service

