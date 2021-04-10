Twitch Streamer breaks “Super Mario Bros.” in less than 4 minutes 55 seconds and sets world record





“Super Mario Bros.” is only 4 minutes 55 seconds. A player who breaks the world record for two years using NES (NES).

Since 2018, there has been growing debate over whether Twitch streamers can overcome the “impossible” stint until they break through the impossible barrier and impress all players around the world.

“Super Mario Bros.” Speed ​​Runner Zooms To Legendary 4:55 Finish

(Photo: Screenshot of Twitch / Niftski)

Super Mario Bros. is still one of the most classic games today, but many are trying to set the shortest time to win the game. They believe it’s easy for the world to nail the perfect nailing result, but it can still take some time to develop a strategy.

Only 12 players landed the record at 4:55 at the time of this writing from the Super Mario Bros. Speedrun leaderboard. Since we’re only talking about the millisecond differences between these players, we can see that even a small addition of seconds can have a significant impact on their position.

Now, with the help of Speed ​​Run Tools, it’s always possible for players to exceed what they’ve gained last time. But the question remains here is whether humans can go beyond the capabilities that require full control and optimization.

Twitch streamer that enabled the execution of the impossible “Super Mario Bros.”

(Photo: Anurag Sharma from Pexels)

According to CNET’s Oscar Gonzalez, Niftski is a popular Twitch streamer who has overcome the 4:54:948 clocking in the Super Mario Bros. video game. Currently, he is the fastest player in the “Any%” category in 2021.

The previous world record for this category was held by the British Miniland, which recorded 4:55:230 milliseconds two months ago. With “Any%”, you are free to use glitches and tricks to complete the game in the shortest amount of time.

“This is insane. It hit me, but it didn’t hit me completely,” Niftsky said during his stream.

To accomplish this feat, Niftsky’s time save tackled the 8-1 flagpole glitch, saving 0.35 seconds on the 8-4.

For those who don’t know what a flagpole glitch is, Mario is a popular trick in “Super Mario” where he glitches with a flag. If successful, you will be able to exit a particular level without lowering the flag.

However, Mario can only earn 100 bonus points if glitches occur. This is the price you have to pay for such benefits. That doesn’t mean that glitches, even if they apply to the game, can be easily pulled out.

That said, you have to consider “subpixels” in your journey. These are used to estimate Mario’s coordinates when talking about pixels.

The first world record of less than 5 minutes was set 10 years ago. Imagine playing endlessly until it takes 11 years to defeat “Super Mario” in just 5 seconds. This is a kind of commitment that players make to the community.

