The FoodBytes application has opened!Pitch, 2021





FoodBytes in the light of COVID-19! Rabobank’s five-year face-to-face networking event and pitch slam in multiple cities moved to FoodBytes in 2020. Pitch is a startup discovery platform that provides corporate leaders and investors with access to more groups of startups, providing deeper interaction and networking opportunities throughout the year.

FoodBytes this year! Ann Greben, head of F & A innovation at Rabobank, said Pitch is looking for a startup from seed stage to Series B.

With a validated business model, proven commercial traction, robust and diverse teams, and a cross-industry collaboration mindset that has the potential to drive meaningful and sustainable change throughout the food value chain. I was looking for a startup globally.

“A truly innovative food and agricultural product or technology with proven product market compatibility”

The entry deadline is May 16th, with 45 finalists (representing 15 companies in the agtech, foodtech and CPG sectors) announced on September 8th.

After that, the 45 finalists participated in a series of virtual mentoring / coaching sessions from transaction structuring to legal, financing, recruitment and market strategy, after which 15 companies participated on November 10th. Selected for presentation at Platform Livestreaming Events. , One startup in each sector (CPG, food technology, ag technology) will be chosen as the winner.

However, all 45 startups have access to FoodBytes. Greven says he has a network of more than 350 graduate entrepreneurs with ongoing connections and guidance.

Sustainable Supply Chain: Blockchain / Traceability, Livestock Management, Animal Feed Efficiency, Meat Processing Automation, By-Product Upcycling, Commodity Processing, Shelf Life Extension, Clean Food Processing Improved Resource Management: Carbon Isolation and Next Frontiers of Reduction, Precision Irrigation, Food Loss Reduction, Sustainable Packaging, Manufacturing Robotics, Farm Automation, ag Biotechnology, Precision ag & AI, Indoor Agricultural Nutrition: Functional Ingredients (ie, Aging, Mental Clarity) , Performance, Immunity), Food Biotechnology / Fermentation, Cellular Agriculture, Grain and Sugar Substitution, Meal Preparation / Simplification of Home Cooking, Individual Nutrition, Consumer Wearables, Data Collection

Startups can learn more about FoodBytes! Join the pitch competition from here.

Photo courtesy of Kassie Borreson Photos

What problem are you solving … and why are you in the best place to solve it?

So what makes a great pitch? At Rabobank’s Head of F & A Innovation, Anne Greven, at the most basic level, entrepreneurs need to anticipate the issues they are addressing and identify market opportunities (high growth or high barriers to entry?). It states that there is. Why they are in the best place to solve it (a management team with the right experience and a clear understanding of cost and margin structures, competitors, and expansion capabilities).

Rabobank is also looking at environmental factors, Greben said. “Is it sustainable or has a social impact?”

Good marketing requires energy and passion, well-thought-out market development strategies, innovative and differentiated products or business models, market validation and traction evidence, and above all, a well-defined business case. (Why you need the world) Your product? ), Rabobank says.

