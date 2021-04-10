Google Executive joins SeaSpine board





SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has appointed Shweta Singh Maniar to its Board of Directors from April 1st.

“Shweta complements the 7D Surgical transaction announced last month, and after the transaction is complete, we leverage 7D’s advanced machine vision-based registration algorithm to extend our presence beyond the operating room. It helps guide thoughts. ”Keith C, President and CEO of SeaSpine. Valentine said: “The 7D platform helps address the entire series of patient care, from preoperative surgical planning to postoperative planning confirmation and predictive analytics. Shweta’s contribution maximizes the immense potential of the 7D platform. We believe that it is important for the method of transformation and ultimately contributes to improved patient outcomes. “

Maniar is a global leader in Google Cloud Healthcare & Life Sciences Solutions & Strategies, leading the vision, strategy and execution of Google Cloud’s industry product strategy and market development models focused on life sciences. “SeaSpine is well-positioned to adapt to the evolving healthcare ecosystem, where the demand for evidence-based clinical value is increasing. I find the company’s focus on science and data. I’m impressed and look forward to contributing in the best possible way, “says Maniar. In related news, Kim Cummins Zomakas resigned from the board of directors on March 31st. Comins Zomakas focuses on his recent appointment as CEO of the Diagnostic Imaging Center after selling 21st Century Oncology to Genesis Healthcare in 2020. She also served as CEO. Kirt Stephenson, Chairman of the Board, said: Her appointment is part of our goal of balancing tenure and continuity while continuing to commit to the refreshment and diversity of the board. We thank Kim for his many contributions and wish her all the best. “

