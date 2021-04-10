Amazfit Bip U Pro Sale Scheduled for April 14th: Reasons to Buy





| Release date: Saturday, April 10, 2021 13:43 [IST]

The Amazfit Bip U Pro recently made its debut in a country with powerful features. The company has now announced a release date of April 14th. Features such as built-in GPS and Alexa, and over 60 sport modes make it the best buy for Rs. Price range of 5,000.

Amazfit Bip U Pro Sale Details

According to the Amazfit website, shipping will begin on April 14, and watches will be available for purchase at Rs in the country. 4,999. Interested buyers can get the Amazfit Bip U Pro from the Amazfit website and Amazon India. In addition, watches are available in three colors: black, green and pink.

Amazfit Bip U Pro: Features

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is the successor to the Bip U launched a few months ago. As far as features are concerned, the smartwatch features a 1.43-inch HD TFT-LCD color display (320 x 302 pixels) with 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 protection. The Amazfit Bip U Pro has thin bezels on three sides, measures 40.9 x 35.5 x 11.4 mm and weighs 31 grams. Also, the 20mm strap of the watch is made of silicone. With 50 watch faces and over 60 sport modes including running, cycling, yoga, kickboxing and more.

Like other smartwatches, the Amazfit Bip U Pro also features heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, menstrual cycle tracking, and stress monitoring. The main highlight of the smartwatch is the built-in Alexa, which allows you to control music, set alarms, and update sports by voice. In terms of batteries, it claims to have a 230 mAh battery, which can achieve up to 9 days of normal battery life and up to 5 days of frequent use.

In addition, the watch also displays call and message notifications. Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or later or iOS 10.0 or later. Amazfit Bip U Pro runs on the RTOS and can be connected to the device using the Zepp app. Finally, the watch works up to 50 meters underwater.

Amazfit Bip U Pro: Is it worth the purchase?

Given the price and features of the Amazfit Bip U Pro, it’s a good choice for first-time buyers looking for a watch below Rupees. 5,000 with all the useful features.

