Houston Health Center is working on a new study to track the long-term effects of COVID-19 using the app





With the help of technology, a medical study at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in Houston is tracking the long-term effects of COVID-19 as part of a national study.

At the heart of the study is an app that shows symptoms of COVID-19 and allows patients tested for COVID-19 to voluntarily share electronic health records with researchers. Researchers can then monitor long-term symptoms such as brain fog, malaise, depression, and cardiovascular problems.

UTHealth is one of eight US sites for the INSPIRE trial, an innovative support for registered patients with SARS COV-2 infections. Researchers are recruiting research participants from the Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center. They want to expand their adoption in emergency medical clinics in the Houston area.

In addition to accessing patient data through the Hugo Health platform, UT Health researchers ask participants to complete a brief follow-up survey every three months for 18 months. This survey complies with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA). This is a federal law that protects patient information from being disclosed unknowingly.

“This is a very novel and important study,” said Dr. Ryan Hubbinger, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences at UT Health and co-principal researcher of the study, in a news release.

For such studies, researchers usually need to meet the patient in person, or at least contact the patient.

“The use of this platform is novel because you don’t have to schedule additional appointments or ask questions like” how long have you been hospitalized? ” You can see it automatically in their records and survey submissions, “says Huebinger.

Mandy Hill, an associate professor of emergency medicine at McGavan Medical University and co-principal researcher of the study, said that about a quarter of the people in the study would be locals who did not test positive for COVID-19. I will.

“The group will be a control group that allows us to compare prevalence, risk factors, etc.,” says Huebinger.

Eligible participants must be at least 18 years of age, have experienced COVID-19 symptoms, and have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 4 weeks.

“This will not be the last pandemic. The more information we can collect across the community, the more information we will have when the next pandemic occurs,” says Hill. “”

Researchers want to enroll at least 300 research participants in Houston. The entire INSPIRE trial seeks to enroll 4,800 participants nationwide. The study is to be completed in November 2022.

“It is very likely that this study will yield many findings. Whether the people of Houston suffer from post-COVID-19 symptoms unlike other regions, minorities are affected by long-distance transport. I was able to find out if I had symptoms and certain interventions worked better than other interventions, “Hill said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is funding this study. In addition to UTHealth, the academic institutions involved in the research are:

Dallas Texas University Southwestern Medical Center Chicago Rush University Medical Center New Haven Yale University Seattle Washington University Philadelphia Thomas Jefferson University California University Los Angeles University of California San Francisco





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos