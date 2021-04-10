Overwatch pro gamer Fearless shares a story about the “scary” Asian racism he lives in





Overwatch pro gamer Fearless shared his racist experience on Twitch Stream earlier this week, explaining that living in the United States as an Asian is “scary.”

His real name, Eui-Sok Lee, is currently a professional player on the Dallas Fuel Team in the Overwatch League. Lee is from South Korea but lives at the Fuel Performance Center in Dallas, Texas.

Professional esports gamers like Lee occasionally broadcast on Twitch, who shared their experiences in the United States during a pandemic with their viewers. During the transmission, Lee talked about life in Texas at this last stage.

I’m pretty scared. It worries me because people don’t even wear masks around here, “Lee says during his broadcast.

I don't know if I'm "off the line" to translate something about what other team players are experiencing

But here is the complete translation of that Fearless clip.

See some of the things OWL players and staff face as Asians in the United States.

Swingtip (@ swingchip930) April 6, 2021

Later, Lee continued to talk about his encounter with racism while in Texas. “I’m scared to be Asian here,” says Lee. He described the case where people approached him, took off his mask, and coughed his face.

Lee says wearing a team jersey is a way to stop bullying. “When I’m wearing a shirt, they don’t care much about us because they think they’re aware that we’re part of some team, but I wear everyday clothes When they are, they run towards us and harass us. Run away. “

Especially last year, anti-Asian racism increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the theory pointing to China as the cause of the problem. Former US President Donald Trump himself has repeatedly called it a “Chinese virus.”

They call us Chinese, and then they harass us. Racism here is beyond description in the words Lee commented on his broadcast.

In the United States, cases of Asian racism escalated, from attacks on older people to shootings in Georgia, killing eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

As I walk through the streets of Dallas, Texas, I’m deeply saddened by the situation where some of the @ DallasFuel players were put in. This is a wonderful city in a proud state. This is not something we should be proud of, and everyone needs to be involved to change it. pic.twitter.com/Sq7MGlco50

Mike Rufail (@ hastr0) April 6, 2021

Team Envy CEO Mike Rufail used his personal Twitter account to report the harassment players faced during their stay in Dallas. “This is a great city in a great state. This is not something we should be proud of, we should all work together to change it.” Rufail writes.

Rufail states that measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the player, but specific details regarding these measures are not provided in the posted video.

In a statement to IGN, a spokesman for Activision Blizzard also reported harassment. “At Activision Blizzard, we blame racism in the strongest possible terms. We support the Asian community, employees and players, and I am to fight hatred and ignorance throughout the organization, including esports. Playing the role of “.







