Redmi Note 10 series users complain about touch screen issues





Many Redmi Note 10 series users are complaining about smartphones, especially screen issues. The Redmi Note 10 series was launched in March of this year and included the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10. Some of the first people to purchase the Redmi Note 10 series have reported touch screen issues. Phones, screen flicker, and also mobile phones are slowing down. According to complaints, these issues have been reported in all three models.

Redmi India is aware of this issue, but according to the company, only 0.001% of users were affected by these issues and are working on a solution.

People who bought the Redmi Note 10 series tweeted about their problems. Users of Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 have complained that they are having problems with the touch response of their phones, and others claim that their handsets have sporadically stopped responding. Some other users are having problems typing the unit, while others are complaining that the Redmi Note 10 has become very slow.

However, there doesn’t seem to be a simple fix yet. A user who claimed to have exchanged his phone posted that the new unit had the same touch issue. The user said he was told to wait a few months to fix the software the second time he warned the service center about the problem.

The company is aware of this issue and has issued a statement addressing this issue. We are aware of the issues facing several users with Redmi Note 10 Pro. These issues have been reported in less than 0.001% of the (Redmi) Note 10 series user base. We are looking for a solution as soon as possible. As a dedicated brand, our effort is to continue to meet consumer expectations, the company said in a statement.

In addition to touch screen and handset slowdown issues, some Redmi Note 10 Pro users are also complaining about screen flicker issues. One user pointed out that setting the refresh rate to 120Hz makes this screen flicker more noticeable. According to this same user, setting the refresh rate to 60Hz eliminated the flicker problem. Another user pointed out that the flicker problem is more common in dark mode.

“Our devices have undergone rigorous testing with a 10-point quality check to ensure that they meet the highest quality standards. We are investigating this issue first and foremost. I regret the inconvenience caused to the consumer and also contacted the user on Twitter and asked them to contact the complaint via DM.

