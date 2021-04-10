Nokia C10, C20: Entry-level smartphones with Unisoc chips starting with Rs. 6,670





Nokia has provided entry-level smartphones in the C series. Two new smartphones-Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 are virtually launched by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. Smartphones come with super affordable prices and specifications. The company also launched the G-series and X-series at the event.

Nokia C10 specifications

The Nokia C10 is powered by the UNISOC SC7331e octa-core SoC and can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated slot microSD card in combination with up to 1GB and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11 Go Edition with a clean user interface.

The device features a 6.5-inch HD + LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The display has a peak brightness of 400 nits and is protected by 2D panda glass protection. The display has a drop-style notch for selfie cameras.

Nokia C10

As for the camera system, the phone comes with 5MP sensors on the back and front. Both cameras have an LED flash. The camera supports HDR.

The mobile phone has a 3,000mAh battery with a 10W charge. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS / A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port and other connection options are provided. The phone does not come with a 4G connection. The phone weighs 191 grams.

The device is available in two color options, gray and light purple, and the base 1GB RAM + 16GB storage variant costs € 75 (Rs 6,670). There are also 1GB RAM + 32GB storage and 2GB RAM + 16GB storage options, the price has not yet been revealed. It will be available in certain markets from June.

Nokia C20 specifications

The Nokia C20 shares certain specifications with its younger sibling Nokia C10, including a 6.51-inch HD + display, camera module, and connectivity options. However, the C20 has other differences from 4G connectivity.

The Nokia C20 is powered by the Unisoc SC9863a chipset with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Device storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 256GB.

Nokia C20

The cell phone has a removable 3,000mAh battery with a 5W charge.

There are two color options, sand and dark blue. The price of 1GB RAM + 16GB storage is 89 euros (7,900 rupees). There is also another variation with a 2GB + 32GB storage configuration. It will be available later this month.

Both smartphones target the ultra-affordable market segment, and the company claims that both smartphones have undergone endurance testing that exceeds industry standards. Nokia promises a two-year system update for smartphones. India’s availability and pricing have not yet been disclosed by the company.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos