iPhone 12 will be the world’s best-selling smartphone in January 2021: Counterpoint





According to a report by market research firm Counterpoint, the iPhone 12 appeared in January 2021 as the world’s best-selling smartphone. According to the report, the iPhone 12, along with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, accounted for 71% of Apple’s smartphone sales this month. The iPhone 12 series, which consists of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini, was released in October last year, slightly behind Apple’s regular iPhone release schedule. The phone supports 5G and has a more updated design than the flat-edged iPhone 11 series. Both of these additions are said to have helped Apple win more customers against the competition.

Counterpoint said in a Market Pulse report released Friday that Apple dominated the list of best-selling smartphones and ranked sixth in the top 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world in January. .. The iPhone 12 led the list, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Not surprisingly, nearly one-third of Apple’s iPhone 12 series sales come from the United States, Counterpoint said in the report. He added that strong career promotion and domestic demand for 5G are one of the biggest reasons behind Apple’s growth. The iPhone 12 Pro Max was the best-selling model in the United States because US consumers preferred the top-end model over the regular iPhone 12.

According to Counterpoint, following the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 11 has emerged as the fourth-selling smartphone in the world. The iPhone 11 was launched in September 2019 and has been doing well around the world months after its launch. According to a February report, the iPhone 11 was the most shipped smartphone in 2020, with more than 64.8 million shipped worldwide.

In addition to the iPhone 11, the iPhone SE 2020 also made it to the list of best-selling smartphones in January. The iPhone 12 mini is often considered less successful than other iPhone 12 models and was named one of the top 10 best-selling smartphones in January.

Following the iPhone model, Xiaomi’s affordable Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 won the 5th and 6th spots on the list, respectively. Both phones are said to have accounted for 25% of Xiaomi’s total smartphone sales this month.

Samsung Galaxy A21s was able to make it into the top 10 of January’s best-selling smartphone list with the new entry of Galaxy A31.

As 5G networks accelerate, OEMs are launching more 5G devices in different price ranges, said Monika Sharma of Counterpoint Research Associates. 5G is gradually becoming the standard product, and as prices continue to fall, we’ll see more middle-tier 5G-enabled smartphones on the best-selling list in the coming months.

The iPhone 12 Pro series is great, but why is it so expensive in India? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

