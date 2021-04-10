Google optimizes web stories for search results





Google’s latest Lightning Talk video focuses on performing SEO for web stories and tracking performance in search.

Pascal Birchler, Google’s Developer Relations Engineer, leads the discussion by analyzing everything from what a web story is, how to create a web story, to how to insert ads into a web story.

This article focuses on SEO advice featured in Google videos. For more general information about web stories, see the resources at the end of this article.

Google Web Story SEO

In order for Google to find and index your web story, it needs to be optimized like any other content.

All SEO practices that apply to regular web pages also apply to web stories.

In addition to following traditional SEO best practices, you need to implement some story-specific requirements. For example, site owners need to provide metadata such as poster images and publisher logos.

Site owners also have optional story-specific metadata available. Learn more about web story metadata.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Properly optimized web stories are displayed on Google across searches, discoveries, and images.

Web stories look different in search results, from a single search result to a visual carousel that displays multiple web stories.

As an example, when people search for “what to do in New York,” the grid view shows web stories from multiple publishers.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Certain guidelines must be met in order for a web story to qualify for appearing in different places in Google Search.

Most importantly, your web story requires a valid AMP code. A valid AMP story is a story that complies with various amp specifications.

With valid AMP markup, Google can deliver stories through the AMP cache, ensuring fast performance and the best experience for users.

Measuring web story performance

To measure and improve web story performance with Google Search and Discover, site owners can use Search Console to better understand how Google views content.

Search Console’s various tools and reports can help you analyze traffic, fix potential issues, and highlight your web story in Google search results.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

If you don’t see your site’s web story impressions in your Search Console data, use Google’s testing tools to make sure you meet all your requirements.

Google’s testing tools allow site owners to preview how the story will look in search results. This will help you determine if further adjustments are needed.

Once your web story is published and validated, Google Analytics can measure how your audience interacts with your story.

Google Analytics can track metrics such as how much time a user spends displaying a web story on your site and whether they click on a link in an action-prompting phrase. This data will help guide further optimization efforts.

For more information on web stories, see the following resources:

Advertising

Please continue reading below

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos