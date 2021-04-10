If you’re concerned about privacy, try a new web browser.





Brian X. Chen, The New York Times Company

Most of us use web browsers because of our habits.

If you’re surfing the web using Microsoft Edge, it could be because you’re using Windows. If you’re using Safari, it’s probably because you’re an Apple customer. If you’re a Chrome user, it could be because you’re using a Google phone or laptop, or you downloaded the Google browser to your personal device after using it on your school or work computer.

In other words, we look to browsers that are readily available and familiar. All of these apps are fast, functional, and serve the same purpose of accessing websites, so they are prone to browser inertia.

So why bother looking for something else if the difference is minimal?

By the end of this column, I’d like to convince you to at least try something else. A new type of internet navigator called a private browser. This type of browser has emerged over the last three years from lesser-known brands such as DuckDuckGo and Brave. What stands out is that it minimizes the data collected by blocking the technology used for tracking.

This is generally better than most mainstream browsers, especially Chrome. Some browsers, such as Safari and Firefox, also include anti-tracking features, but smaller brands are focusing more on protecting their privacy.

We have also reached an inflection point in digital privacy. The online advertising industry is trying to stop using web cookies, which are pieces of code planted in browsers that help us follow us from site to site and target us with ads. The Chrome browser is the most popular in the world Google is trying to develop a new way to target ads without using cookies.

Don’t wait for it. You can now decide that you don’t want to be tracked.

Jenny Gebhart, director of the Digital Rights Nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation, which is tracking privacy issues, said he was at a turning point. Companies that continue to illuminate by advertising to users, including Google, are struggling to see what happens next. It’s also time to inform users and make choices.

Unlike mainstream web browsers, private browsers come in a variety of formats that serve different purposes. For about a week, I tested three of the most popular options: DuckDuckGo, Brave, and Firefox Focus. I was surprised that I finally switched to Brave as the default browser for the iPhone. How this happened.

What is a private browser?

It’s important to know what your private browser does and what it doesn’t. Let’s take a look under the hood.

Private browsers generally incorporate web technologies that have existed for years.

— Relies on what is called private mode, also known as secret mode. This is a browsing session that does not keep track of the websites you visit. This is useful if you don’t want to snoop on you to someone who has physical access to your device.

— Private browsers also use tracker blockers. Tracker blockers are often available for download as browser add-ons. Blockers rely on a list of known trackers to get information about your identity. Whenever you load a website, the software will detect those trackers and limit you from following you from site to site. The major drawback of this approach is that blocking them can corrupt parts of your website, such as shopping carts and videos.

Privacy-focused browsers typically turn on private mode by default or automatically delete browsing history when you exit the browser. Your browser also has built-in tracking protection, so you can proactively block trackers using an approach that minimizes website corruption.

However, private browsers do not prevent you from viewing websites visited by your Internet provider. Therefore, if you are using your hotel’s Wi-Fi connection during your vacation, your private browser will not keep your browsing information private from your hotel’s internet provider. For this kind of protection, you need to be connected to a virtual private network. This is a technology that creates virtual tunnels that protect your browsing information.

Meet a private browser

Firefox Focus, DuckDuckGo, and Brave are all similar, but with some important differences.

Firefox Focus, available only on mobile devices such as iPhones and Android smartphones, is the bare minimum. Enter the web address and when browsing is complete, press the trash can icon to clear the session. When you quit the app, the history will be deleted automatically. When you load a website, the browser relies on the tracker’s database to determine what to block.

DuckDuckGo is also available only on mobile devices and is similar to traditional browsers. This means you can bookmark your favorite sites and open multiple browser tabs.

When you use the search bar, the browser returns results from the DuckDuckGo search engine. The company says its focus is on privacy because its ads do not track people’s online behavior. DuckDuckGo also prevents the loading of ad trackers. When you’re done browsing, you can clear the session by pressing the flame icon at the bottom.

Brave is also similar to traditional web browsers, with anti-tracking technology and features such as bookmarks and tabs. It includes a private mode that you need to turn on if you don’t want others to look up your web history.

Brave is also aggressive in blocking trackers, so in most cases it will completely block ads in the process. Other private browsers block ads less often.

For most people, not seeing ads is a benefit. But for those who want to give back to publishers whose ads are blocked, Brave hosts its own ad network where you can opt in. In exchange for seeing ads that don’t track your behavior, you earn income savings in the form of tokens. Then you can choose to give the token to your favorite website. (Only web publishers affiliated with Brave can receive tokens.)

Browser fight

I tested all three browsers on my iPhone and set each as the default browser for a few days.

All have a button to see how many trackers were blocked when the website was loaded. To test it, I visited the New York Post website, nypost.com. With DuckDuckGo, 15 nypost.com trackers were blocked. It was 22 in Brave. And Firefox Focus blocked 47.

But the numbers don’t tell the whole story. Firefox Focus sometimes broke elements of the website. Some sites failed to load the video and couldn’t close the ad window.

Selena Deckelmann, a Mozilla executive who makes Firefox, said Firefox Focus’s strict privacy protection could corrupt a website and the company could work with the website operator to load the site properly. Said.

I didn’t have any major issues when using Brave or DuckDuckGo, but sometimes I did. In one case, using DuckDuckGo to scroll through Wirecutter, a sister publication of the New York Times to test and recommend products, some product names didn’t load completely. The site was still working, but it looked strange.

However, in the end you will be happy with using one of your private browsers. Even if you don’t use your default browser, it’s useful in certain situations, such as sensitive web searches about your health.

For me, Brave won with hair. My favorite website loaded perfectly and enjoyed the clean look of an ad-free site and the flexibility to opt in to show ads whenever I wanted. Brave CEO Brendan Eich said the company’s browser mercilessly blocked cookie tracking.

If everyone used Brave, he said it would wipe out the tracking-based advertising economy.

Please count me with.

