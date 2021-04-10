Amazon Voting Will Hurt Trade Union Membership Expansion





Amazon.com Inc in Bessemer, Alabama. Workers’ union refusal in warehouses is a setback to organized labor efforts to reverse the decades decline in private sector membership across the country.

According to data from Georgia State University, Alabama’s results highlight the union’s challenge to increase the number of members in the U.S. private sector, with the proportion of workers dropping from 24.2% in 1973 to just 6.3%. I am.

Amazon employment was the second largest private employer in the US and other e-commerce warehouses last year, despite losing millions of jobs during the pandemic, including more than 300,000 union jobs. Has increased. For trade unions, the time to organize workers in the expanding sector and the traditionally run environment of trade unions, a large blue-collar site where many employees do similar jobs, seems ripe. Looked.

Despite President Bidens’ support, his stated goal of creating more union jobs, and the acceptance of new labor by many parliamentary Democrats, the effort failed.

Last year, more union members worked for the government than private sector employees, according to the Ministry of Labor. This indicates that the public sector is now an organized labor hub. Teacher strikes and protests in 2018 and 2019 have won salary increases and other concessions in Arizona, West Virginia, Los Angeles and other states and cities. More recently, education unions have influenced plans to reopen schools during pandemics such as Chicago.

