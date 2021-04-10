Supreme Court tackles complex Google, Oracle coding controversy





The House Panel has grilled social media giants Facebook, Twitter, and Google CEOs on efforts to prevent the platform from disseminating false information, prejudice, and inciting violence. (March 25) AP Domestic

Judges in the Washington State Supreme Court are one of the most important legal spirits in the United States. But how good are the nine members of the computer programming court?

Judge John Roberts once asked a lawyer to explain the difference between email and pager in 2010, and was often teased by ambiguity about technology. This week’s judge was forced to tackle complex programming concepts in a multi-billion dollar copyright dispute between tech giant Google. And Oracle.

So how did the judge act in exchanging the black robe for the white hat? Not too bad, said some programmers and tech leaders involved in the case.

“This could be one of the first basic programming cases that judges dig deep into technology before applying the law,” said the developer who provided a brief explanation in the case of helping Google. Bruce Gustafsson, president of the alliance, said. “In fact, I was quite impressed with what came out.”

Google’s groundbreaking ruling came out, with Associate Judge Stephen Breyer writing for a majority of six or two people and code copied by a search company from Oracle to build an Android mobile operating system. Has determined that it is “fair use” under copyright law. .. Not only is Google clear, programmers across the industry may continue to use “libraries” or code written by others to perform common software tasks.

Stephen Breyer, Deputy Judge of the Supreme Court, joined the panel at the Gewers Student Center on the Georgetown University Law Center campus in 2014. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

But before Breyer reaches a legal conclusion in court, he spends about five pages of opinion detailing what’s happening behind the screen of technology that appears to be everywhere except the Supreme Court. I explained to. He even included a piece of computer code in his opinion to explain his claim. This is a movie from the only octet player in court, who once joked that he “did not even understand.” Social networks are a fictitious 2010 account for the establishment of Facebook.

Recipe robot

Reaching for an analogy to clarify the concept, Breyer pointed to the car’s accelerator pedal, mentioned the keyboard, and came up with a recipe-providing robot.

“Imagine being able to tell a robot to go to a particular file cabinet, open a particular drawer, and select a particular recipe via a particular keystroke,” he writes in an analogy. .. “Once you have the right recipe, the robot will move to the kitchen and give it to the cook to prepare the dish.”

Oracle sued Google for copying about 11,500 lines of code from the Java platform and sought $ 9 billion in damages. The search giant admitted that he had copied the material, but argued that it was standard practice to use pre-written code for some tasks. That background code is “called” or used through an application programming interface (API).

The question in this case was whether Google could use the API code to create Android.

Associate Judge Clarence Thomas disputed and had to tackle the technical issue with the addition of Vice Judge Samuel Alito. 72-year-old Thomas is simpler and closer to his heart than Breyer. Relying on analogy: he compared methods Computer programs are written based on how the law is structured.

The word “refugee”, which can execute hundreds of words, is defined by law. “Rather than repeating all these words each time they are related, the US Code encapsulates them all in a single term and inserts them into each related section,” writes Thomas. In other words, the definition is recycled many times.

Judge Clarence Thomas of the Supreme Court will give a keynote speech at the dedication ceremony of the new Nathan Deal Justice Center in Georgia on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Atlanta. (Photo: John Amis, AP)

“A programmer familiar with pre-built methods can stitch many of them together to quickly develop complex programs without having to write all the basic subprograms from scratch. “Masu,” Thomas adds five lines of sample code to the footnote to determine the largest of the three numbers.

However, Thomas came to the opposite conclusion from Breyer.

Google’s use of the code is “unfair,” he wrote.

Phonograph and “Netflick”

The Supreme Court is by design an institution soaked in tradition and custom that sets it apart from the other two branches of the government. Cameras during oral arguments were banned, and livestreaming audio of these minutes only occurred for a pandemic. In 2013, Associate Judge Elena Kagan said in paper notes that most of the nine lawyers were in contact, even when they weren’t in person.

“Judges are not necessarily the most technically sophisticated people. The courts did not actually receive the email,” she said at the time.

Much in court is still done on paper.

It has long been a court anachronism and a sport for journalists and technicians. During another major copyright proceeding, including a streaming service, in 2014, there was a time when Breyer raised the ghost of the “gramophone record store” during the discussion. A jury member of the Supreme Court of Sonia Sotomayor laughed on the Internet in the same discussion when he called Netflix “Netflick.”

Judges Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the Supreme Court will attend the annual Women’s History Month reception at Capitol Hill, Washington, DC. (Photo: Allison Sherry, Getty Images)

Unlike the White House and the US Capitol, Supreme Court principals and senior officials do not exist on Twitter, Facebook, or other social media.

However, the lack of connectivity with a particular technology and the occasional gap in discussions are generally not reflected in the opinion, some experts said. In the discussion of the case this week and last fall, the judge received relatively high marks from programmers who spent their careers working and even developing in the language in question.

Professor Joshua Bloch of Carnegie Mellon University, who worked at both Google and Sun Microsystems, was later acquired by Oracle and that Soto Mayor understands the technical details “based on her questions in oral arguments.” “I was impressed,” he said.

Gustafsson said the briefs submitted by external groups in technical cases such as the Google Conflict, along with the Developer Alliance, are aimed at legal professionals in their twenties who help judges draft their opinions. He said there were many. Many of them, as Gustafson speculates, probably have family and friends who are working on the coding or breathing it alive.

“I think the opinion in this case was the effort of the team and helped the young lawyer bring technical nuances to the experience and legal insights the judge himself dictated,” he said.

Details, details

Bloch described the technical aspects of Breyer’s opinion as “impressively correct,” and “cleared” the nuances contained in the interaction between the code created by the Google developers and the material copied from Oracle. I understand. “

“Importantly, all the prose about the code is completely understandable and correct for the programmer,” he said.

Breyer’s code snippet is “no problem,” Bloch said.

However, Bloch disputed Thomas’s dissent, which he described as “inconsistent.” The problem with Thomas’ analogy is that while the code called through the API can change depending on several factors, the definition of the word in the law never changes.

The example of Thomas’ short program is “basically fine,” Bloch said.

A woman walking under a Google sign on the Campus in Mountain View, California, February 2, 2021. (Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP)

Gilad Bracha, a well-known software engineer who was involved in Java design and created a programming language called Newspeak, said the judge did a great job explaining the programming concepts.

He said everyone speculates whether they did so because the details turned out to be irrelevant, or because they didn’t fully grasp some of the nuances.

For example, Bracha pointed out that the API code called by a program can differ at runtime depending on the input being executed, depending on a concept called dynamic binding. Both Breyer and Thomas have mentioned “inseparable” links between programmer-written code and background code called through the API, but dynamic bindings don’t always work. Is shown.

“There are many inferences by analogy in these opinions, and analogies are often incomplete, so such details may be important,” Bracha said.

