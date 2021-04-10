This time the fight against climate change with venture capital is different





Silicon Valley attracted attention 10 years ago when large-scale venture capital firms were unsuccessful in advancing expensive and early clean technologies, but recently on a wide range of technologies that can tackle the climate crisis. New interests may differ this time.

Importance: Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, and innovation in the technology industry can be a powerful tool to stop it.

Flashbacks: A few years after the collapse of dotcom, many prominent venture capital firms such as Kleiner Perkins, DFJ and Khosla Ventures have made big bets on clean technology as the next big thing.

According to NVCA, venture capital jumped from about $ 300 million annually in clean tech investment from 1996 to 2005 to $ 1.7 billion in 2006 and peaked at $ 4.3 billion in 2011. Many companies like Solyndra and Fisker have kept many VCs and limited partners away over the years.

Fast forward: The climate crisis has aroused interest from Silicon Valley and venture capitalists, with influential investors such as startup accelerators Y Combinator, Union Square Ventures and Sequoia Capital seriously investing in potential solutions. is.

This time, investors say there are some fundamental differences in Axios.

Broader beliefs about climate change: The understanding that climate change has serious consequences for the planet and the people above it is far more widespread today. Nancy Pfund, Managing Partner of DBL Partners, told Axios: A stronger capital environment: It’s no longer just a venture capital game, says Rob Day, co-founder of Spring Lane Capital. One of the reasons why the last wave of venture capital didn’t work so well is that, after all, these are physical asset regenerations, and software regenerations are also associated with physical assets. Today, not only are there capital at every stage of VC, but there are also other types of investors who fund projects such as factories. Wide range of investment: In addition to investing in the same areas such as renewable energy and batteries, today’s climate technology VCs impact agriculture and other food production, environmentally friendly transportation, and society’s greenhouse gas emissions. A wide variety of start-ups that may give. Today, Im is less excited about our food bucket, but it didn’t really exist before, says Josh Posamentier, managing partner of Congruent Ventures. Proven Success: Born from the last boom, companies like Tesla and OPower are helping to justify the sector with new successes and serve as a counterpoint to the skepticism that follows the collapse of Cleantech.

Between Borders: Investors want the industry to avoid spending a lot of money on one of the biggest mistakes of the last wave: expensive factories and early unproven technologies. I will.

Brookporter, a partner at G2VP, said he had previously helped Kleiner Perkins (success) lead a green investment growth fund. In addition, advances in core technology have not only reduced costs, but also allowed startups to innovate with new commercial applications and business models instead of building factories.

Yes, but: Like any other venture investment, there are still significant risks and unknowns.

While one is enthusiastic about carbon removal and offsetting, some experts are still skeptical because of the lack of carbon prices and the need for higher quality offsets. Other investors are still worried that big headline failures and disappointing returns could once again put off limited partners. And this time, Posamentier warns that it will take more than a decade for them to come back.

Conclusion: Investors have much more hope as their dollars and the entrepreneurs they are giving them will move the needle.

