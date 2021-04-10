Best iPad 2021: Wait Pro if you need everything





If you’re looking for a new iPad, you’ll never run out of choices. Apple has made as many iPads as MacBooks these days, and the difference between them isn’t very obvious. All of these support Apple Pencil and most work with the Magic Keyboard. Of course, they all run the same iPad OS 14. But if you dig deeper, you’ll find some important differences in terms of power, size, storage, and so on. Of course, the price makes the purchase decision a little easier. So help you choose the right iPad for your work, play, and all the way in between.

iPad Air: For most people, even power users

If you’re serious about using an iPad instead of a laptop, you no longer have to spend as much as $ 1000 on the iPad Pro. Not when the $ 599 iPad Air is on the market. The latest member of the iPad family, the iPad Air, is basically a distilled version of the iPad Pro, lacking some features that most people don’t notice. For all intents and purposes, iPad Air is a professional-level tablet.

Like the Pro, this iPad Air has a full-screen design with a “Liquid Retina” 10.9-inch display that eliminates the need for a home button. However, I haven’t got Face ID. Instead, Apple has built a fingerprint sensor into the power button, so you can take advantage of both modern designs with Touch ID. It also supports a second-generation Apple Pencil that magnetically attaches to the case for wireless charging.

These are not the only professional features. The iPad Air charges through the same USB-C 3 port as the Pro. This port also serves as a port for connecting an external hard drive, secondary display, or other peripheral device. If you want to take a lot of pictures with your tablet, you may need a Pro, because the Air has only one 12MP, 0082 / 1.8 wide-angle camera. And with the latest A14 processor, you don’t have to worry about your app running at full speed.

iPad Air is the first iPad to come in a variety of colors. In addition to regular silver and space gray, you can choose from blue, pink and green. However, there are only two storage options (64GB and 128GB), so if that’s a concern, we recommend getting a Pro that offers configurations up to 1TB.

We sincerely recommend the iPad Air to almost all iPad buyers, but with the upcoming new iPad Pro models, we recommend waiting if you need any of the high-end features. Expect the same design, screen size, and general functionality, but at least the display, camera, and processor are excellent. Air doesn’t just handle everything you need, but if you’re interested in Pro’s high-end features, wait a little longer.

Audience: Artists, creative professionals, anyone who needs a powerful tablet with a large screen, modern design, and a wealth of professional-level features without spending a fortune on the iPad Pro.

12.9-inch iPad Pro: For the largest display

The new iPad Pro is just around the corner, but there’s only one reason to buy the current generation. That’s what you need for the largest screen. Of course, you can basically get the most out of everything from the ProMotion (120Hz) display, USB-C port, Face ID, and 2nd generation Apple Pencil support, but if you need 11, the latest iPad Air is the way to go. Is worth it. An inch model that starts at $ 799 against the $ 599 iPad Air.

At 12.9 inches, just a little smaller than the MacBook Air, it has plenty of space to work with your fingers and Apple Pencil. The A12Z processor is powerful enough to handle everything you throw, and with a Magic Keyboard you can mistake it for a laptop. A little tip: We have a new model along the way, so it’s a good idea to postpone it for a few weeks before dropping the ground to one. We expect the new model to have a better screen, camera and processor, and with some additional bells and whistles, the iPad could win again.

Audience: Power users who need the most screen space.

iPad mini: For light travelers and small hands

This 8 x 5.3 inch tablet may be Apple’s smallest and lightest iPad, but you shouldn’t dismiss it because of its size. After all, what matters is what’s inside. Inside, there’s an 8MP rear camera, a 7MP FaceTime camera, and a messy A12 Bionic chip. So you might recall saying that this is basically a miniature iPad Air, which is the best iPad for most people.

However, the mini size is perfect for those who need such power but need a device (1 lb) that is light enough to travel frequently or basically disappear into the bag.

This size is not without its drawbacks. iPad mini is perfect for consuming content when watching movies, playing games, reading books and websites. typing? Unless you carry a full-size external Bluetooth keyboard like Apple’s own Magic Keyboard, you’ll have a lot of time. Of course, it will occupy more space in your bag. Zagg creates a fun Folio keyboard case that works well for short sessions, but typing on a cramped keyboard can be annoying with just a few hundred words.

Target audience: Travelers, people who want to make their work bags as light as possible.

iPad (8th generation): Meets basic needs

This is the most basic iPad, and that’s why Apple didn’t decorate its name with flashy descriptors. It starts at just $ 329 and is often sold at a much lower price. It’s still the only iPad model starting with 32GB of storage, and the 2019 model has only been updated with the chip (to the A12). Need features like a TrueTone display or a 120GHz refresh rate? Well, I’m sorry. Not found here.

However, while Apple’s Smart Connector is available for current models, it’s not very exciting because only Apple’s Smart Keyboard can be used effectively. Also, the processor isn’t as fast as Air or Pro, but it handles most apps well, but it can take a long time to load, and some games can have slightly muddy graphics.

In short, this is the most comfortable iPad you can take out in the world. If it breaks, there isn’t as much loss as if you dropped the iPad Air. This makes it suitable for children, students, and even as a shared device as a work environment. In most of these cases, it does the job well.And while it’s not the most flashy iPad, it’s still far superior to most other tablets on the market.

Audience: Students, people sharing devices at work, or those who need an iPad for basic tasks.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): For Serious Artists

This model will only work on the 2019 and 2020 iPad Pro. It’s a shame because it has a very good design. The flat edges on one side prevent the pencil from rolling off your desk or table. Simply place it on the magnetic strip on the side of your tablet to charge and pair with your iPad Pro. The actual performance is the same as the performance of the previous Apple Pencil, but this model supports gestures that can speed up the creative process by seconds. For example, you can double-tap the barrel to quickly switch from drawing mode to eraser mode.

Target audience: People who want to use a stylus rather than a finger.

Apple Pencil (1st generation): For casual writers

This model only works on all models except the iPad Pro (iPad Air, iPad mini, and basic iPad). It also works with many previous generations of iPad. It’s still a great stylus, and some artists prefer its slightly heavier weight and perfectly cylindrical body.

Unfortunately, it’s a bit annoying when compared to the new model. First, the magnetic cap that covers the Lightning plug used for charging stays in place when installed, but can be misplaced when removed to charge the pencil. What do you actually charge? The easiest way is to connect your Apple Pencil to the Lightning port on your iPad, but you’ll have to deal with the Pencil sticking out at a vertical angle. If someone hits it, both the port and the pencil can be damaged. If you plan to use your stylus frequently, a second generation pencil is a better choice.

Audience: People who use the stylus only for limited writing tasks, or artists who need heavier tools.

Leif is a technical journalist based in San Francisco. He is a big fan of fantasy RPGs and can find his previous work in IGN, Rolling Stone, VICE, PC Gamer, Playboy, Mac | Life, TechRadar, and numerous other publications.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos