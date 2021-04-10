Sousltorm Review-Abe is back, better than ever





Oddworld: Soulstorm is a rethink of Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, the first game released in 1998. In fact, I only played the first two games in the franchise during the PlayStation era. Abe’s adventure was just a temporary interest for me (it wasn’t a serious fandom).

That’s why I saw Oddworld: Soulstorm with fresh eyes. I wanted to see what the Oddworld Inhabitants team could do with this latest product. Of course, the question still remains: is Abe’s latest outing worth your time?

Savior Abe

Oddworld: Soulstorm presents the journey of Abe and his Mudokon followers after escaping from Rupture Farms (this story is part of 1997’s Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysey and 2015’s Oddworld: New’n’Tasty remake. It was a club). Oddworld Inhabitants has decided on a rethought version, rather than just remastering or remaking Exoddus. It presents a sequel that is familiar and very different from what you were trying to emulate. So Oddworld: Soulstorm feels like a whole new game.

Oddworld: Soulstorm also has several movies and cutscenes to add depth to characters and plots. The story begins with Abe et al. Relax in a safe place just to be attacked. This tragic escape has led Abe to look for other survivors and various mudcons who continue to be enslaved. Immediately following them is Grukkon and his Srig army, Morlac, all working hard to extinguish the flames of this uprising.

Empower through puzzles

Oddworld: Soulstorm has 17 huge levels filled with many set pieces to keep you entertained. There are even levels set for collapsing caves, desolate ruins, huge factories, dark tunnels, and moving trains. Both level and art design are top notch here. There are nominal paths to take to reach the end of the stage, but there are many secret areas to discover as well.

This is where “badges” come in. These indicate the number of corners or crevices or royal jelly (health boosters) found, considered as achievements or aggregates that can be completed at each level. Undoubtedly, Oddworld: Soulstorm is a master class when it comes to defining its own “2.9D” platform gameplay brand. Yes, there are 3D elements, but the lateral movement and camera angle make you feel nostalgic from the classics of this genre.

Similarly, like action platformers, the game presents a myriad of sections in the puzzle. Some help with a simpler approach, while others allow you to keep guessing. You may also rely on a trial and error solution several times. Abe has a lot of free tools, thanks to some basic crafting features. You can create stunned mines, flammable brews, bouncing rocks that can connect your enemies, and more.

Abe can also be cast to own the enemy completely. Indeed, owning an enemy can even open up new ways for you to work on your goals. Enemies you control can kill their allies, they can activate switches for you, and you stun them or explode them when you’re done I can. The game is also quite generous when it comes to checkpoints. If it fails or dies, Abe will respawn from the last checkpoint passed and immediately return to action.

Mudokon madness

Another central aspect of Oddworld: Soulstorm is Abe’s goal to rescue Mudokons. There are about 1,400 Mudokon on all levels, and Abe has the opportunity to save them all. Some will be found when you complete the stage as linearly as possible, while others will be in a secret area. Combined with existing puzzles, you can cut out your work for you. For example, you may need to keep Mudokon waiting in a safe place while cleaning up the room. This is because following Mudokon can be at risk. Other examples include passing snipers and hiding in steam clouds, or walking cheeky to avoid waking up sleeping mutant dogs.

At some levels you may even encounter the “Mudokon Escape” mini-game. Hundreds of Mudokon try to reach it safely while Sligs try to shoot them down. There are many options for defeating enemies while protecting your friends. You can own enemies to add additional firepower, equip Mudokon with crafted items to throw projectiles, and set your own traps to disable reinforcements.

The mechanics are fairly streamlined and decent, so I have little complaints about Mudokon’s followers. However, there were some cases where AI followers were a little clunky. For example, you may forget to hide in a locker when everyone else has it (you will be shot), or you may have insufficient movement / climbing / passing to avoid traps (they will be sliced). Will be).

Disadvantages of Oddworld: Soulstorm

Obviously, Oddworld: Soulstorm has some notable flaws. As an action platformer, it’s a bit tricky when it comes to climbing and hanging actions. For one thing, it’s annoying when Abe is hanging out when he’s on the edge of the platform. This can spell out your destiny, as enemies can detect you at certain moments. It can also be a problem when climbing ladders or hopping shelves with the camera fixed at odd angles. Jumps are difficult to measure and this is exacerbated by the presence of floating mines, spinning spikes, or spinning pistons and kills you instantly.

Perhaps the worst flaw is, however, in its level selection capabilities and storage system. Yes, the checkpoint for Oddworld: Soulstorm is a dime, which should be fine in most cases. However, after passing the checkpoint, the enemy may shoot Mudkon’s followers. If you decide to reload, you will be returned to the same checkpoint and the same accident will occur. I really wanted the ability to allow multiple autosaves or quick saves (Oddworld: even Abe’s Exoddus had an acceptable storage system).

For the level selection feature, you can play any level reached in the campaign. This is important if you want to rescue at least 80% of Mudkon at each stage. By doing so, you can unlock all endings and the last two levels of the game (16 and 17). Checkpoints exist when you play the stage using the level selection feature, but your progress is not completely saved unless you complete everything. Replays can be expected to take 30 minutes to an hour, as certain levels are huge and there are multiple puzzles or dozens of Mudokon to find. If you can’t finish it all at once, or if the game freezes, the whole run is wasted.

There is also a notable bug that Abe can get into an infinite loop while exploring. Rebooting from the previous checkpoint will fix this. Thankfully, this wasn’t something I encountered during the course of this review. What I experienced was some endless loading screens before spawning on stage. I had to close the game completely and restart it. Finally, PS4 owners may return to the home screen during the 10th level of the game (go back, don’t worry).

Go back, better than ever

But overall, Oddworld: Soulstorm was still able to offer challenges and thrills. I was trying to run a completion nistran to unlock levels 16 and 17, so I just missed the 80% Mudokons rescue requirement on some levels. It took me a while to try to find all the Mudokon (or most of them). A normal run would have to run about 15 times, but if you want to discover all the secrets, spend more time.

Sure, Oddworld: Soulstorm is one of the best action platformers I’ve played for a long time. Oddworld: Soulstorm definitely caught my attention, even if I had only a temporary interest in the previous Oddworld games. We look forward to what we can do in the near future as developers continue to recreate and rethink their franchises.

