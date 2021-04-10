Cross-play games could be better for everyone if Google kills Stadia’s studio





Some believe that Google’s recent decision to close its dedicated game studio, which was opened to many fanfares just two years ago, has admitted failure. Another big tech brand that hasn’t got the game at all.

It couldn’t have been an easy decision, and the idea is, of course, directed at 150 developers looking for new jobs in a challenging market. But existing strategies were going to be everything for everyone. This pivot could turn Stadia into a gaming business as a good service, rather than a console that happens to be in the cloud.

Google may have only responded to the platform owner’s approach for a few years by using monopoly as a way to connect gamers, but do you really need more of the same?

The quad opory for Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo and PC games is already well fragmented. One of the big advantages of cloud gaming is that it reduces hardware issues and instead focuses on consumer convenience and provider’s recurring subscription revenue. By closing the studio, Google can now focus on expanding its subscriber base without the costly distraction of creating its own triple-A game.

True cloud gaming and console in the cloud

Streaming games over the cloud is not as easy as simply uploading your game to a remote server. The amount of work required to prepare a game to run from the cloud depends on the platform from which it was ported and the technical requirements of the game.

For Stadia, porting becomes even more expensive and complex if you want your game to take advantage of Google’s unique features such as State Share, Crowd Choice, and Screen Connect. If your goal is to start cross-play games on as many platforms as possible, platform-specific features are a problem that adds cost and complexity and narrows your potential audience.

However, the point of cloud gaming is to expand the audience. Clever features are sufficient if you want to provide something unique, but customers need to be able to experience them in the first place, and publishers need to see the additional cost and time benefits of porting their games.

Looking at some of the most successful games in the last few years, they are designed so that owners of different gaming platforms can play together seamlessly. In short, they are designed to be played by as many people as possible and depend on the size of the number of players to generate revenue. This is basically a game model as a service similar to a cloud gaming service.

So what does this mean for the gaming industry in the near future if game publishers are less tied to specific hardware and are trying to make cloud gaming platform-independent?

Cross-play games and services mean changes to traditional game licenses

Remember Sony tried to block console cross-play on Fortnite?

Given the impact Fortnite and other games have had on a new generation of gamers, Sony did it well. In 2018, Fortnite was recognized for the significant revenue leap seen by both Sony and Microsoft. And one of the hit games of 2020, Genshin Impact will support PC, PS5, PS4, iOS and Android, providing the most comprehensive cross-play ever seen. Cross-play helps everyone win.

However, some companies retain the traditional licensing model for their dear life. Ubisofts Immortals: Fenyx Rising is a great example of how positive cross-play ideas meet old-fashioned backward-looking restricted licenses.

Fenyx Rising was promoted as a cross-platform video game at launch, thanks to the Ubisoft Connect system, which uses the cloud to store progress. Players can save their progress on one device and retrieve it again on another device. However, if you duplicate the above scenario yourself and continue to play on another console while traveling, you will need to own another copy of Fenyx Rising for that particular platform.

Sure, gamers are given the ability to stay on track across different platforms as promised, but only if they want to buy multiple copies of the same game.

Ubisoft also emphasizes on its website that some content purchases, such as purchased credits, DLC, and Season Pass, cannot be shared cross-platform. Many quickly emphasized this throughout social media and questioned whether Fenyx Rising could really be called a true cross-play experience.

Suddenly, cross-play Fenyx Rising looks like an expensive offer to the average gamer. As Sony found at Fortnite, there are other ways to make money from cross-play that don’t rely on the very distorted view of the definition of cross-play.

In future big-budget games, I believe true cross-play is essential for longevity and financial success. Bungies Destiny 2 will move to follow this cross-play model, with cross-play between PC, console and Google Stadia coming soon. GTA5 is another title where cross-play is expected to occur.

With triple-A games, which cost hundreds of millions of dollars to develop, even without the cost of renewal and ongoing support, the gaming approach as a service makes economic sense. These games can’t be cross-played on cloud gaming services yet, but it’s only a matter of time.

Cloud brings cross-play without warning

That’s why I believe Google will benefit from closing the Stadias development studio. By not competing with PlayStation, Xbox, etc., Stadia can focus on licensing third-party games and gaining a wide audience, providing publishers such as Epic, Rockstar, Bungie with a more compelling reason to make games. To do. Playable with cloud services.

There is a large mainstream audience of gamers hungry for new cross-play experiences. A type that works well and can provide affordable game streaming services.

According to data from Blacknut subscribers, users playing on two devices spend about five times as much time playing on four or more devices (eg TVs, laptops, mobiles, desktop PCs). Users spend eight times as much time playing games. Subscribers have access to a complete catalog of games worth over $ 6,000 for a monthly subscription fee of $ 16.

After a relatively late start, more and more publishers are interested in the opportunities offered by cloud gaming services. As cloud gaming subscriptions grow, the case of true cross-play games between consoles, PCs, and the cloud can become much more powerful.

Nor does it hurt that a Google-sized company approves the same business model as Blacknut and other cloud gaming platforms. After all, the more awareness we all have for cloud gaming services, the more new gamers will be able to buy and play games.

Daphne Parot is a digital mom and gamer with over 20 years of experience in digital, data and performance-based marketing, and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of cloud gaming company Blacknut.

