Texas Tech University Announces Public-Private Partnership with Premier Oilfield Group | KLBK | KAMC

(Photo provided by TTU)

Lubbock, Texas (News Release) — Below is a news release from Texas Tech University.

Texas Tech University and Premier Oilfield Group [Thursday] (April 8) announced the formation of a public-private partnership that will significantly enhance geoscience research, exploration and innovation throughout the Permian Basin region.

As part of the partnership, Premier Oilfield Group, a world leader in the aggregation, generation and application of rock and fluid data, is studying TexasTech at the Midland University’s core repository, which houses a vast library of over 230,000 geology. Affiliate with Rock core samples and shavings collected from oil wells. The repository was originally collected by ExxonMobil in 2019 and donated to Texas Tech. In addition, the facility will now be co-branded as the TexasTech Core Repository provided by the Premier Oilfield Group.

(Provided by TTU)

The Texas Tech Core Repository joins the existing collection of over 300,000 cuttings and core samples in the Premier Sample Library in Midland. Access to these wells and related geological data from cores and cuttings will be available through Premier’s proprietary online search engine and marketplace datastak. Premier and Texas Tech will work together to continue expanding this collection with access to all samples and data.

Lawrence Schovanek, President of Texas Tech, has supported our research and education program in petroleum engineering and earth sciences with the oil and gas industry, which is of great importance to West Texas and the state. This partnership with the Premier Oilfield Group offers even greater potential for students and researchers. We thank the Premier Oilfield Group for the opportunity to engage with the oil and gas industry.

The Premier Oilfield Group is also committed to promoting education and research through charitable support for undergraduate and graduate scholarships that benefit Texas Tech University students.

This public-private partnership is Texas Tech’s first partnership, opening the door to university researchers, including those from Texas Tech’s Faculty of Geology, to the industry-leading global labs of the Premier Oilfield Group in Midland and Houston. Provides access. It also uses large amounts of geological data and rock samples available from the Premier Sample Library and datastakTM systems.

(Provided by TTU)

Randal Wichuk, CEO of Premier Oilfield Group, is proud and excited to participate in this unique public-private partnership with Texas Tech University. Working with Texas Tech, Premier can provide both academia and industry with resources to access the valuable information contained in these rock samples, ultimately making the Earth’s underground resources more efficient. It leads to targeted and environmentally sensitive development. This partnership will help the industry and the general public to benefit the geoscience community and encourage young geoscientists to take on new challenges through knowledge sharing, access to resources and funding of academic programs. This is a good example of how we can cooperate.

Texas Tech and the Premier Oilfield Group will continue to work together in creative ways to expand the overall scope of geoscience research, discovery and innovative opportunities throughout the Permian Basin region.

About the Premier Oilfield Group The Premier Oilfield Group is a world leader in the aggregation, generation and application of rock and fluid data, leveraging the understanding, research and development of global resources. Based on the belief that the data-driven energy industry is here, generating and sharing relevant data from rock and fluid samples is the key to more effective and efficient resource development. Premier brings together world-class professionals, laboratories, and platforms to generate data, make it easily accessible, and help clients apply it effectively. For more information, please visit the Premier website.

(News release from Texas Tech University)

