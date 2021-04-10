Samsung launches new campaign to empower Indian students





Gurugram: Samsung announced a “Back to School” campaign in India on Saturday as remote education was expanded with the second Covid wave. It enables students and educators to experience an innovative and educational Galaxy tablet at an affordable price. Now available on Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 +.

“The Back to School campaign aims to help educate students and educators looking for affordable e-learning tools to help them adopt smart learning,” said Madhur Chaturvedi, director of tablet business at Samsung India. Says. The campaign offers students and educators an additional discount of up to 10% on the Galaxy Tab S7 +, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7 purchased from Samsung Student Advantage on Samsung.com. To take advantage of the offer, you can log in to Samsung Student Advantage using the student and educator’s official school or university email address, or verify your credentials through Student Identify, Samsung’s official student identity verification partner. I will. Customers who purchase the Galaxy Tab S7 + and Galaxy Tab S7 can get a discount of Rs 10,000 on the keyboard cover. .. The effective price of the keyboard cover is Rs7,999 and Rs5,999 for Galaxy Tab S7 + and Galaxy Tab S7, respectively, and there is a bundled offer. “HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users will be able to take advantage of the Rs10,000 cashback offer on the Galaxy Tab S7 +. Rupee 9,000 on the Galaxy Tab S7,” he said. With the purchase of the Galaxy Tab S6 Light, customers can get the Galaxy Bad + at a special price of Rs 1,999. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users will receive an additional cashback of Rs 3,000. “Buy the Galaxy Tab A7 and get a book cover at a discounted price of 999 rupees. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users will receive additional cash-Samsoon said 64GB of storage and 7040mAh We also announced a new Galaxy Tab A7 variant with a battery.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos