Opinion: Albertus’ economic recovery can start with our youth

Calgary Herald Kathy Weber, when out of the pandemic, does not prioritize youth, education, and ultimately innovation, and Canada will be the solution for other countries the next time such a crisis occurs. It states that it will have to rely on.

Investing in youth, education and innovation is key if Alberta and other parts of Canada want to set up their economies to recover and be more resilient after a pandemic.

The fight against the pandemic has severely affected many sectors, so solutions for economic rehabilitation need to be bold and assertive with a long-term vision.

Technology is a great catalyst for growing every sector, but it’s not a sector in itself. For example, Alberta’s oil and gas sector relies on many technological innovations for activities such as carbon reduction and minimization of groundwater consumption. The same applies to the Ontario-based automotive sector and British Columbia’s mining and forestry sector.

All sectors can benefit from the diversification of technology-powered industries. Here in Alberta, we need to work hard to support and develop our tremendous technological talents and keep them here.

Allowing technology and innovation to take the lead involves young people in our country, future workforce, leaders, strengthening the innovation pipeline and moving young to find jobs elsewhere. It starts with preventing the outflow of skilled workers.

This means not only investing in education from kindergarten to grade 12, but also implementing new and effective teaching methods and tools to encourage young people to develop innovative thinking. .. Being innovative means being open to change, thinking critically, and being fit for creative problem-solving.

Canada is the most educated country in the world, but when it comes to innovation, it ranks only 17th out of 131 countries after Switzerland, Sweden and the United States (Global Innovation Index 2020 Ranking). Rankings are based on economic indicators such as infrastructure, human capital, research, and institutions such as politics and business environment.

There is no need to look beyond the current domestic gap to respond quickly to pandemics from an innovation perspective.

The Global Innovation Index ranks Canada only 19th in human capital and research for education, higher education and R & D. Canada ranks high in several categories, including educational institutions, political environment, and government effectiveness, but is offset by very low ranks from kindergarten to grade 12 and higher education and R & D. .. The report also identified Canada’s major weaknesses in government funding and graduate numbers per student in science and engineering.

Some of the work done at MindFuel encourages young people to develop entrepreneurship, innovative approaches, and key skills in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics). Young people are hungry to help learn and shape the world in new ways. Our program creates technologies such as exoskeletons designed to assist people with disabilities, underwater remotely operated vehicles to monitor invasive species in waterways, and treatment of honeybee parasites. I saw the example of.

Innovation enables communities to tackle challenges and problems in new ways. Without innovation, vulnerable industries will continue to suffer and unemployment will continue to rise. As brain drain continues to countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, which are at the forefront of innovation and industry breakthroughs, we anticipate a growing shortage of skilled STEM workers over the next few years.

When our youth talent pipeline runs out, the momentum achieved so far is lost.

Simply put, if youth, education, and ultimately innovation are not prioritized when you get out of the pandemic, Canada will have to rely on other countries’ solutions the next time such a crisis occurs. You won’t get it.

Cassy Weber is the Chief Executive Officer of Mind Fuel. She spends her career in technology and is passionate about helping Canada emerge as a global innovation leader.

