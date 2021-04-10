Xiaomi and Oppo reportedly joined Google to create their own mobile chipset





Recently, I’ve heard rumors that Google is working on its own mobile chipset. The Pixel 6 will probably be the first phone to benefit from. Currently, a new report suggests that both Xiaomi and Oppo will join Google to develop custom silicon.

According to the normally reliable DigiTimes, new custom processors may hit the market in late 2021 or perhaps early 2022. Both Xiaomi and Oppo have recently announced their flagship phones and may not launch new devices for some time.

The report doesn’t elaborate on the upcoming plans at all, and of course the information is unconfirmed for the time being, but you can imagine that two major players in the industry, like Xiaomi and Oppo, have decided to do so. ..

For now, we have to wait for what specs and performance these new chipsets will bring. It is what you expect that 5G will be supported by the processor.

All chips

Apple will take the lead in developing custom chipsets like the A14 Bionic within the iPhone 12, enabling hardware and software to work together. This is a strategy that computers are currently pursuing.

So far, manufacturers such as Samsung and Huawei have already developed their own silicon solutions for use on certain smartphones, but Android phone makers tend to rely on Qualcomm chips to power their devices. had.

If the rumors are correct, Google, Xiaomi and Oppo will all push their own processors in the near future, and one of the reasons for the switch is the global chip shortage that is currently affecting everything from graphics cards to tablets. It may be.

For now, it’s not clear if a smartphone running a new CPU will come from Xiaomi or Oppo, but Xiaomi Mi Note 11 and Oppo Find X4 may definitely be running, and we’ll let you know if there’s an official announcement. To do.

Via Android Central

