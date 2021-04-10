This genius move almost guarantees NVIDIA’s role in the future of technology.





Many investors can easily identify NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) as a specialized semiconductor company. The company launched its first product, a 2D / 3D graphics card, in 1995. Later that year, NVIDIA is proud to offer a 3D graphics card for Sega’s Virtual Fighter, the first 3D game to run on NVIDIA graphics. The company invented the graphics processing unit (GPU) and announced an initial public offering (IPO) for $ 12 four years later.

Fast-forwarding towards today, the company is a clear leader and innovator in GPUs. Not just for gaming, it’s active throughout the high performance computing, data center, self-driving car, and professional graphics markets. The stock is currently over $ 500 and has undergone four splits throughout its history.

NVIDIA’s secret weapon

There is no denying the success that NVIDIA has achieved through its innovation and sales growth. But one thing I enjoy when investigating investments is learning about gold pots, which aren’t always talked about in the call for earnings. It’s the kind of gift that we continue to give to companies that are already industry leaders.

NVIDIA has that special gift. This is a membership program for start-ups and the proper name is Inception. The program is described as an accelerator platform in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and high performance computing (HPC), providing the market entry support, expertise, and technology needed for start-ups to become leaders. Offers. In their area. It also serves as a platform for introducing companies, collaborating and identifying new investors to support their plans.

In addition to the benefits of being supported by leaders such as NVIDIA and having social networking opportunities, members can access the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute, attend GPU technology conferences to give presentations, and prioritize some GPU products. You can also get the price. line. The real great thing about this program is that membership is free. There is no application or membership fee. All you have to do is update your profile semi-annually to stay eligible for benefits. Sounds pretty good for start-ups, doesn’t it?

Other things you need to know

You may be asking, what does this mean for me as an investor? Great question. NVIDIA Inception had a record high of 7,000 members at the end of 2020. That number, along with IT services, media and entertainment, has increased 25% year-on-year, with healthcare as one of its key segments. NVIDIA also recently launched the NVIDIA Inception Alliance for Healthcare, which began with General Electric and Nuance Communications, paving the way for medical imaging startups. According to Grandview Research, the global medical imaging market alone is valued at $ 15.9 billion in 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028 to $ 28.6 billion by 2028. Expected to reach. To grow, so will the companies supported through NVIDIA and NVIDIA Inception.

This program helps build the technologies that will shape our future and puts NVIDIA at the forefront as these companies grow and potentially become public. It also provides NVIDIA with direct knowledge of technological advances and the opportunity to invest in these start-ups. In 2020 alone, NVIDIA’s venture capital division has invested in three Inception program start-ups: Plotly, Artsight, and Rescale.

Given that NVIDIA’s unique innovative leadership and product pipeline are combined with direct access to the pipeline of growing start-ups, technology leaders pave the way for our technological future and stock prices. Can be easily predicted to rise to new heights.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

