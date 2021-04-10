7 tricks for expert search





There is no doubt that Google is the most used search engine on the planet. It has a market share of over 90% and processes about 3.8 million searches per minute. In the United States alone, over 250 million unique searches are performed daily.

As web indexing becomes more sophisticated, it’s easier than ever to find the information you’re looking for. But sometimes it can be difficult and even frustrating to find something specific. Tap or click here to permanently delete your Google account (without losing your email).

Simply enter your question in Google and press search and the results will be generated. However, there are some tricks and commands that you can use to refine your results. Let’s take a look at some options.

How to google like a pro

Google’s advanced search operators allow you to search more completely than using quotation marks in your queries. If you don’t know, enclosing the term in quotation marks will force an exact match search.

Related: Delete Google search results that you don’t want others to find

Technical news important to you, every day

Well-known tricks include adding add or or to the search, adding ext: pdf to return file type results, using site: before the term to search for a specific site, etc. There is. I didn’t mean to look them up again, but here are seven Google operators you’ll be searching for like a pro.

1. Don’t you remember?Use wildcards

Have you searched for something, but remember only half of the phrase, word, or sentence? Well, Google also has a trick for that. If you use the wildcard operator, the result will be returned with Google’s best guess.

Just insert a * between a phrase or sentence, or two words. Google will enter a blank (indicated by *) search example: bill * gates and return the results.

2. Group multiple terms

This trick is great if you are looking for two different pieces of information that have something in common. Use () before and after the two terms before the main word to see the results for both words related to the search for the main word example: (window or surface) Microsoft.

3. Perform a proximity search

No, this has nothing to do with your location or how close your search results are to you. Rather, it is looking for how close a particular word is in a sentence. You can insert AROUND (X) to narrow your search so that only results that contain two words or phrases within the X word of the search example are displayed: Microsoft AROUND (3) surface.

4. Define a range of numbers

Make sure you searched for videos just to find results for old or irrelevant content. It is useful to define a range of numbers and specify the year to display in the search. Try inserting # .. # in your search. That will make your life much easier. It also works with price and month search examples: Surface Video 2009..2012.

5. Search related sites

Ever wanted to find a new website similar to your favorite website? Well, there are also operators for that. Related: Just add it before the shortened URL of your website and you’ll see similar results at Search Example: related: www.microsoft.com.

Related: How to erase everything Google knows about you

6. Search for the title of a particular article

If you’re looking for news articles that contain a specific word, you can use the in-title search operator to narrow your results. You can also modify this trick to include the results in a search example of a website URL or page text: intitle: Microsoft Surface review, inurl: Microsoft Surface, or intext: Microsoft Surface Review.

7. Answer instantly

Google’s Instant Answers aren’t considered operators, but it’s still useful if you know how to trigger them. You’ve probably seen them before: those info boxes that pop up if your question is one that is asked frequently. It’s a quick way to search, and generally works for age, distance, length, and even animal noise.

X

Technical news important to you, every day

Want a tech news summary for you every morning?

Grouped with Instant Answers are calculators for performing simple calculations, currency conversions, flight information and timers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos