Add Google Maps to your Flutter app





I can’t imagine what it would be like to live without Google Maps. Use it to see Street View anywhere on the planet, from finding directions to your destination, finding nearby restaurants and gas stations, and zooming in and out on a map.

Adding Google Maps to your mobile app can literally open up a whole new world to your users. This tutorial will show you how to use the official plugin to integrate Google Maps into your Flutter app.

What is well covered here:

Create a project on Google Cloud Platform

The first step is to create a project in the Google Developers Console. This is necessary because you need an API to integrate Google Maps into your app.

Go to the Google Developers Console and click on the already selected project.

[新しいプロジェクト]Click and enter the details.

Click the current project name again to see the new project created in the list.

Enable Maps API

Once you’ve created your project, you’ll need to enable the Maps API SDK on both Android and iOS.

On the left[ライブラリ]Click the menu. Search for the map SDK.[iOS用マップSDK]Click and[有効にする]Click.[Android用マップSDK]Click and[APIキーの生成と制限を有効にする]Click.

The next step is to generate an API key.

On the left[資格情報]Click the menu.[+ CREATECREDENTIALS]Click the button. Select an API key option.

If you are targeting both platforms, you need to get two API keys so that you can track them better.

It is highly recommended to implement some restrictions after creating the API key. For example, if you want to use the API key only for maps, you need to make it available only for map services.

There are two types of restrictions.

Application restrictions allow you to define the type of app (Android or iOS) that can access this key. You can choose the appropriate option so that the key you create works only for that particular platform API restriction, and you can use this key to select the services you can access. For maps only, select the Maps API from the list. Adding Google Maps to the Flutter app (Android)

To be able to use Google Maps in your app via the API key created in the previous section, you need to copy and paste it by following the steps below.

First, open the Flutter project and go to the file in the following location: android / app / src / main / AndroidManifest.xml.

Then paste the code below.

Replace the value “YOURKEYHERE” with the API key you created. Then add location permissions.

The AndroidManifest.xml file should now look like this:









…





Add Google Maps to Flutter (iOS)

The steps to run Google Maps on Flutterap on your iOS device are similar to those on Android.

First, specify the API key in the application delegate ios / Runner / AppDelegate.swift and write an importGoogleMaps statement at the top to avoid iOS build issues.

The file looks like this:

import UIKit import Flutter import GoogleMaps @UIApplicationMain @objc class AppDelegate: FlutterAppDelegate {override func application (_ application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any]?? )-> Bool {GeneratedPluginRegistrant.register (with: self) GMSServices.provideAPIKey (“YOUR-KEY”) return super.application (application, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions: launchOptions)}}

Then open Xcode and add location permissions to the info.plist file.

NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription

App requires location permission

After completing the steps below, Google Maps will be displayed on the screen of the Flutter app.

First, add the google_maps_flutter plugin to your pubspec.yaml file.

Dependencies: Flutter: sdk: Flutter cupertino_icons: 1.0.0 google_maps_flutter: ^ 2.0.1

Then place the GoogleMap widget in your Dart file.

GoogleMap (initialCameraPosition: _kInitialPosition,),

Google Map is given _kInitialPosition. It retains the default location displayed on the map when loaded.

static final LatLng _kMapCenter = LatLng (19.018255973653343, 72.84793849278007); static final CameraPosition _kInitialPosition = CameraPosition (target: _kMapCenter, zoom: 11.0, tilt: 0, bearing: 0);

The minimum code to display the map is:

import’package: flutter / material.dart’; import’package: google_maps_flutter / google_maps_flutter.dart’; Class SimpleMap extends StatefulWidget {@override_SimpleMapState createState () => _SimpleMapState ();} class _SimpleMapState extends State {static final LatLng _kMapCenter = LatLng (19.018255973653343, 72.84793849278007); static final CameraPosition _kInitialPosition = CameraPosition (target: _kMapCenter, zoom: 11.0, tilt: 0, bearing: 0); @override Widget build (BuildContext context) {return Scaff : AppBar (title: Text (‘Google Maps Demo’),), body: GoogleMap (initialCameraPosition: _kInitialPosition,),);}}

Map styling in Flutter

If you’re working on a particularly stylish product and want your map to reflect your brand’s look and feel, you can customize your map.

In this example, try creating a Uber-like map style by following these steps:

Go to this website Select Silver Theme[ランドマークとラベルを調整]Click to restore the color of the park[完了]Click[JSONをコピー]Click the button

Now that you have the map style at hand, you can place it in your app and let the plugin use it.

First, create an asset folder at the root of your app.

Then create a map_style.json file in it and paste the copied code snippet into it.

Add a reference to the pubspec.yaml file.

Asset: -map_style.json

Load the new style into the map via GoogleMapController. The updated code looks like this:

import’package: flutter / material.dart’; import’package: google_maps_flutter / google_maps_flutter.dart’; Class SimpleMap extends StatefulWidget {@override_SimpleMapState createState () => _SimpleMapState ();} class _SimpleMapState extends State {static final LatLng _kMapCenter = LatLng (19.018255973653343, 72.84793849278007); static final CameraPosition _kInitialPosition = CameraPosition (target: _kMapCenter, zoom: 11.0, tilt: 0, bearing: 0); GoogleMapController _controller; Future onMapCreated (GoogleMapController controller) async {_controller = controller; String value = await DefaultAssetBundle.of (context) .loadString (‘assets / map_style.json’); _controller.setMapStyle (value);} @override Widget build (BuildContext context) {return Scaffold (appBar: AppBar (title: Text (‘Google Maps Demo’),), body: GoogleMap (initialCameraPosition: _kInitialPosition, onMapCreated: onMapCreated,),);}}

onMapCreatedis is a callback that will be called when the map is ready to be used. It provides a GoogleMapController that is very useful for performing certain actions on a map. In this example, we used this to set the map style via _controller.setMapStyle (value) ;. Method.

The output is as follows:

The GoogleMap widget gives you a lot of flexibility to modify your map. Let’s explore some ways to do that.

Change map type

Different types of maps are available, including satellites, terrain, and hybrids. Simply set the widget’s mapType property to the desired type.

GoogleMap (initialCameraPosition: _kInitialPosition, onMapCreated: onMapCreated, mapType: MapType.satellite,);

Enable location button

By default, the map displays the location specified by the widget’s initialCameraPosition parameter (or any other location programmatically specified on the map). If the user wants to return to their location, setting myLocationEnabled to true works.

A small blue dot appears on the screen when the device is stationary, and a chevron appears when the device is moving.

GoogleMap (initialCameraPosition: _kInitialPosition, onMapCreated: onMapCreated, myLocationEnabled: true,);

Create a marker on the map

Markers are a great way to indicate a particular location.

See the code below to see how to create a marker on your map.

set _createMarker () {return {Marker (markerId: MarkerId (“marker_1”), position: _kMapCenter, infoWindow: InfoWindow (title:’Marker 1′), rotation: 90), Marker (markerId: MarkerId (“marker_2”), position : LatLng (18.997962200185533, 72.8379758747611),),};}

Each marker in the set envisions several parameters that help convey information. The first marker is given its ID (anything can be written here to describe the location) and an information window showing a 90 degree rotation. Rotation parameters are very useful when you have multiple markers in the same location, for example, when you have multiple cell antennas in a single tower.

GoogleMap (initialCameraPosition: _kInitialPosition, onMapCreated: onMapCreated, markers: _createMarker (),);

Enable traffic mode

You can turn on traffic mode by simply setting the value of trafficEnabled to true.

GoogleMap (initialCameraPosition: _kInitialPosition, onMapCreated: onMapCreated, trafficEnabled: true,);

Display a list of maps

Suppose you want to see a list of maps with markers that help users find satellite offices, other hospitals, and so on.

First, create a GridView to display a list of Google Maps widgets. You can set the initialCameraPosition. Set liteModeEnabled to true. This creates an image of the map that cannot be manipulated.

GridView.count (crossAxisCount: 2, crossAxisSpacing: 8, mainAxisSpacing: 8, // Generate 100 widgets that display indexes in the list. children: List.generate (10, (index) {return Center (child: child:) GoogleMap (initialCameraPosition: _kInitialPosition, Marker: _createMarker (), liteModeEnabled: true,),);}) ,)

Create a set of markers and make sure they are assigned different positions.

set _createMarker () {return {Marker (markerId: MarkerId (“marker_1”), position: _kMapCenter), Marker (markerId: MarkerId (“marker_2”), position: LatLng (18.997962200185533, 72.8379758747611),);}

At the time of writing, this feature is only available on Android.

Take a snapshot

The ability to take a snapshot of your location and quickly share your trip with others is a really cool feature.

First, create a button somewhere in your app. The _controller.takeSnapshot () method does the rest of the magic with the click of a button.

FloatingActionButton (onPressed: () async {final imageBytes = await _controller.takeSnapshot (); setState (() {_ imageBytes = imageBytes;});}, child: Icon (Icons.fullscreen),)

Next, create a widget that displays the snapshot.

Container (decoration: BoxDecoration (color: Colors.blueGrey)[50]), Height: 150, Width: 120, Child: _imageBytes! = null? Image.memory (_imageBytes): null,)

that’s it! The complete code can be found on GitHub.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, we showed you how to integrate Google Maps into your Flutter app and explored several ways to customize the look and feel of your maps. Learn how to enable the Map API, how to generate and limit API keys, and how to set, style, and modify maps in your Flutter application.

Adding the functionality of Google Maps to your app opens up a world of possibilities. Once you understand the basics, you’re ready to build location-based features and interactive maps in your Flutter app.

LogRocket: Full visibility of web apps

LogRocket is a front-end application monitoring solution that allows you to play back as if the problem occurred in your browser. With LogRocket, instead of guessing why the error occurred or asking the user for a screenshot or log dump, you can play the session and quickly understand what went wrong. There are plugins that work perfectly with any app, regardless of framework, and log additional context from Redux, Vuex, @ ngrx / store.

LogRocket logs console logs, JavaScript errors, stack traces, network requests / responses including headers and body, browser metadata, and custom logs, in addition to Redux action and state logs. It also instruments the DOM to record HTML and CSS on the page, recreating pixel-perfect video even for the most complex single-page apps.

Try it for free.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos