North Carolina Aims for Drone-But Freedom of Speech





DRONELIFE has previously reported that it has challenged the notion that drone mapping is investigating unlicensed proceedings in North Carolina. Here, members of an organization representing commercial drone operator Michael Jones have filed their proceedings to protect his right to sell aerial photographs.

Below is a guest post by Sam Gedge and Daryl James of the Legal Training and Research Institute in Arlington, Virginia. DRONELIFE does not accept guest posts and does not pay.

No one wants to shut down Google when the tech giant takes aerial photos and stitches them seamlessly on a map. However, North Carolina regulators stormed when Goldsboro drone operator Michael Jones did something similar for his clients.

A North Carolina Technician and Surveyor Review Board sent a cease and desist letter to Jones in the summer of 2019, accusing it of violating state law against unauthorized land surveying practices. Ancient professions as old as property taxes deal with real estate boundary measurements and records for legal purposes.

The suspicion surprised Jones. Jones did nothing close to surveying. He attached a camera and other equipment to the drone and used the technology to capture high-resolution images full of information for clients.

Sometimes I created multiple frames that fit together, like puzzles and grids, but I never intended to establish legal plot boundaries. His work was purely informative. I have never submitted an official one, Jones says.

Google offers a similar service when labeling landmarks and drawing lines on interactive maps. So do Apple, MapQuest, Bing, and Garmin. None of these activities establish or change site boundaries for legal purposes. Otherwise, North Carolina would be busy sending nasty letters to headquarters around the world.

If the state attempts to silence Silicon Valley and other technology hubs, the First Amendment provides a simple lesson. Gathering, formatting, and sharing information is a speech, whether people use old typewriters or state-of-the-art quadcopters. The Constitution protects the process, regardless of the technology involved, even if someone sells the final product for money.

The US Supreme Court recently confirmed this principle. Speeches are not unprotected simply because they are spoken by experts, and the government cannot claim its free power to reduce the rights of the First Amendment to the Group simply by imposing licensing requirements. , The court declared in 2018.

North Carolina board members missed the note. Since 2018, they have issued about half a dozen cease and desist letters to drone operators like Jones. Elsewhere, surveyors in California and Oregon have launched their own efforts to keep drones away from the sky.

Instead of maintaining grounds, Jones partnered with a non-profit judicial institute to sue the government. His case, filed in federal court on March 22, claims his right to collect and share information like anyone else with a camera.

Some photographers shoot weddings. Some people shoot nature, sports, fashion and news. Jones uses a 400-foot-high remote camera to shoot the rooftop. Artistic benefits are irrelevant. The First Amendment guarantees the right to use words and graphics without a license.

Unfortunately, surveying committees may be more interested in protecting industry insiders from competition than protecting civil rights. When they look up and look at the drone, they panic. Customers who sometimes hire surveyors to map and measure distances now have alternatives that weren’t available 10 or 20 years ago.

Drones can do more work faster than teams on the ground, but they are also cheaper. A single photographer can scan the entire construction site, allowing builders to monitor the progress of their work. The possibilities for other applications are endless.

Some people will call this progress. However, some licensed surveyors consider it an invasion of their territory. In fact, one member of the North Carolina investigative commission publicly meditated on whether the recent surge in research represents a response to new and innovative technology services.

In essence, the industry wants to criminalize this innovation rather than adapt. The Luddite movement tried to do the same in the 1800s when it destroyed textile machinery in protest of change. Nowadays, taxi drivers are trying to block ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft. And realtors tried to shut down property listing sites like Zillow.

When new technology clashes with old technology, tensions are inevitable, but the constitution remains constant. The North Carolina Surveying Commission needs to understand this. They mark the boundaries of livelihood, but cross the line when they try to silence their speech.

Sam Gedge is a lawyer and Darryl James is a writer for the Legal Training and Research Institute in Arlington, Virginia, representing Michael Jones and his business in a proceeding against the North Carolina Surveying Commission.

