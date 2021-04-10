Google Pixel 5a 5G confirmed with cancellation rumors





The launch of the Google Pixel 5a 5G was officially confirmed on Friday, April 9, after reports of cancellation due to supply constraints. Google argued against rumors and issued a statement that the Pixel 5a 5G will be available later this year. The new smartphones in the Pixel lineup are expected to be a midrange option. However, Google may have a top-end Pixel flagship while working. The model can be called the Pixel 6, the successor to the Pixel 5.

Pixel 5a 5G will not be canceled. As reported by 9to5Google and several other publications, it became available later this year in the United States and Japan and was announced when the series phone was introduced last year, a Google spokeswoman said. Said.

Earlier, Android Central cited two independent sources claiming that Pixel 5a was completely canceled. A tweet posted by tipster John Prosser also added weight to the rumors, claiming cancellation due to lack of chips.

However, Google has wiped out the air and finally confirmed that the Pixel 5a 5G will be available. However, the company’s statement points to a chip shortage issue as it plans to launch new smartphones only in the US and Japan. This is in contrast to the list of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which suggested that Pixel 5a will also make its debut in India.

The Pixel 5a 5G has the same hardware as the Pixel 4a 5G and is rumored to have a smaller hole punch design. You can also expect a Snapdragon SoC that will support 5G networks on new phones.

Google also announced that the Pixel 5a will debut in August, when it was launched last year. However, rumors say that the launch could take place as early as June. Others speculate that Google may effectively announce at this year’s I / O developer conference next month.

Google Pixel 5 customers are facing issues with Netflix

In related news, some existing Google Pixel phone users have reported issues with streaming Netflix content in HD. This issue has been reported by users of Pixel 5 and earlier models, suggesting a downgrade from Widevine L1 to Widevine L3 certification on the device, and prohibiting streaming HD content. Some of the affected users are dissatisfied with the Reddit and PixelPhone help forums. However, Google has not yet acknowledged this issue.

Why did LG give up on the smartphone business? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (from 22:00) we’ll talk about the new collaborative RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

