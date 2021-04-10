Joplin Chamber of Commerce Aims for Innovative Economy, Growth of Entrepreneurship Ecosystem | Local News





The final change to the Joseph Newman Innovation Center has been completed and turned into a hub for collaborative workspaces where small businesses and start-ups are about to set foot.

The Joplin Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cut ceremony on Friday morning at the center’s 407 S. Pennsylvania Ave for a recent refurbishment. This building is owned by the JACC Foundation and its purpose is technology.

According to Toby Teater, president of the Chamber of Commerce, this is one of the many puzzle pieces that make up the entrepreneurial ecosystem along Force Street, along with the future development of the LaunchPad project at the former Joplin Public Library Building in downtown. It is said that it will be.

He said he was trying to build a true entrepreneurial ecosystem in the facility, including both private and shared spaces, away from the subsidized landowners. We talked about entrepreneurial mentorship, e-commerce meetups, idea-on-tap events, and pitch contests. We were actually starting to build the entire entrepreneurial pipeline in closer collaboration with local high schools and (Missouri Southern State University).

Doug Hunt, director of entrepreneurship at the Chamber of Commerce, said the history behind the Innovation Center was a dream of Joe Newman and Joplin’s early pioneers of economic development, but it’s time to take the next step. Said.

This center is ideal for entrepreneurs, freelancers and remote workers seeking community, collaboration and learning.

Hunt said that celebrating a small business is very important and very passionate in my mind because I was the owner of a small business. Since December, two businesses have been launched in the last four months. These businesses are completely new and already employ five people.

The hub has two new coworking spaces for individuals trying to escape the boundaries of their home offices and the bustling activities of coffee shops. There is also a private podcast studio, meeting room, break room and business consulting area.

According to Hunt, coworking spaces have been growing over the last decade.

He said it was about creating a culture and environment where dreams could come true for others. An entrepreneur who has always wanted to start a business, but because he was afraid or looking at the numbers, the overhead of starting a business can be daunting. This counteracts much of that fear, as there is no electricity and long-term leasing overhead. As a non-profit organization, I was in a unique position to provide an environment to support the launch and operation of new startups.

The Joplin chamber offers affordable and flexible workspace options, including a $ 25 daily pass. The Biz Day rate from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, is also $ 20. Hot desks are $ 150 per month without long-term commitment, or dedicated desks are $ 250 per month, whatever is available.

Costs include access to high speed internet, JACC membership, free education programs, mentorship and e-commerce meetups.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager Erin Slifka said the project is a year old and its development has been driven by market demand for private and coworking spaces.

There was a slight delay due to COVID-19, but it was in the last 6 months. According to Slifka, we have really empowered by partnering with a town company to set up this space. Now we want to encourage individuals in the community who are in the early stages of entrepreneurship or want to start something and need an environment of pace change and collaboration. Water loves to help them get a desk with us.

The remodeling of the Newman Innovation Center was funded by a grant through the Missouri Technology Corporation, a public-private partnership created by the Missouri State Council to promote entrepreneurship and the growth of emerging tech companies.

The overall goal of the Missouri Building Entrepreneurship Grant Program is to create more high-tech companies in the state by supporting entrepreneurs and promoting innovation.

It was set to the point where it was still cooperative, but it was far enough that people could maintain social distance, Slifka said. One of the really great things about this building is that it offers a variety of options when it comes to meetings and doing work. We have a desk area, but if you need to meet with a business partner, we have a meeting room that you can rent out.

Dustin Storm, a member of JACC, co-owns Storm Cloud Marketing in Joplin. This marketing offers a service business ranging from local moms and pop shops to national brands. Originally called Four States Advertising, Storm started its business in 2008 and purchased it in 2014.

He said it had grown on a large scale. At first it was a team of 3 people, but now it is a team of 8 people. The world of marketing is evolving at an alarming rate and needs to evolve accordingly. It’s very different than before.

Storm said that when he first started marketing terminology, he could definitely benefit from a coworking space like the Newman Innovation Center. He said he usually tends to isolate himself, especially from others in the creative industry, which can end up doing more harm than good.

He said he tends to silo himself. Freelancers are themselves freelancers, and when siled, they are perfect for creativity as they can actually add their own taste to everything. You do not have the focus of those additional spirits, but when you are siled, you lose the ability to grow by proximity. Being in an environment with people traveling at the same time at similar stages is very different. You can experience it all together. There is mutual benefit.

For more information, please call 417-624-4150 or visit https://rb.gy/iyw7yy.

