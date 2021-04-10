If these leaked renders go through, Google Pixel Watch looks sophisticated





We’ve heard rumors since last year about how Google is working on its own smartwatch. Currently, some renders are leaked online, and with them, two things are expected. One is that Google is actually working on its own smartwatch, and the other is that it will be very sophisticated. Jon Prosser shared a series of renderings for the Google Pixel Watch. It is reported by the company to be codenamed Rohan.

Prosser shared the images on his YouTube channel Front Page Tech videos and said these were 3D renderings created from the images received from his source. However, Prosser was pretty accurate for the Apple AirPods Pro, so it’s safe to assume he might be right for the Google Pixel Watch as well.

Rendering shows that the Google Pixel Watch has a bezelless circular display, which is much thinner than most smartwatches on the market today. The most noticeable smartwatch is the crown. The Google Pixel Watch features colorful silicon bands for rendering, which can be assumed to be removable. The unbanding mechanism is very similar to the Apple Watch, so you can expect it to be a sliding feature with magnetic support.

Google Pixel Watch comes with Google’s own Wear OS and needs to work with Google Fit. (FPT / YouTube)

Looking at the rendering, you might think that the Google Pixel Watch is considerably lighter because it has a slimmer form factor than most other smartwatches currently available. We also look forward to touch screen support in particular. Google Pixel Watch comes with Google’s own Wear OS and needs to work with Google Fit. Also, even if it’s not a Google Pixel Watch, you need to see if your smartwatch can be given another name.

Currently, the renderings shared by Prosser are clearly not official renderings. However, given Prossers’ track record, he may be very close to the actual design of the Google Pixel Watch. It is speculated that the Google Pixel Watch may be launched with Google Pixel 6 in October this year. I know the Pixel5a5G will be available around August, but I haven’t heard anything about the Pixel6 yet. Please wait a moment.

