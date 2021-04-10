It takes two to be the best cooperative game in 10 years and exemplifies what makes them special





Co-op mode is often seen as an already solid core game extension. Grinding new gear with Outriders is certainly more fun because you have two supercharged companions on your side, but you still have the same set of micro encounters you do solo .. Similarly, the chaos of four people running through a diorama-like stage in Super Mario 3D World usually adds a great sense of chaos to a very accurate platform experience. But again, it feels like a tweak to a single-player game otherwise.

However, we often get games that are basically designed based on the idea that two people work together. And that’s exactly what it takes two. Hazelight’s latest game, the studio behind A Way Out, is probably the best cooperative game I’ve played in about a decade since Portal 2 was released in 2011. Achieved through cooperation.

The entire foundation of It Takes Two is built with cooperation in mind, as you literally can’t play the game yourself. However, this is remedied by the fact that you only need one copy to play online with your friends. Of course, the same can be said for the cooperation of sofas. Once joined, the entire game is displayed as a split-screen experience, even when online. This quickly creates a strong, unbreakable connection between the two players. Wherever you are, you can always glance at where your partner is. That lasting reminder that reminds you of this together.

The driving force behind It Takes is the couple at the forefront of divorce, at the two centers of Cody and May. Through the magical pottery of her daughter Rose, the pair transform into their miniature doll version and are forced to explore the mansion to find a way to return to normal. It also slowly recognizes your personal failure and eventually repairs the relationship.

The concept may seem familiar, but it’s nothing to do. With a surprisingly large number of ideas, mechanics, and scenarios, you can throw twice, play a bit, and then put the rest of the game on the shelves. You are constantly being introduced to new gameplay styles. They are all built on the idea of ​​cooperation.

During one section set deep inside the tree that needs to dodge the bee’s army, Cody can fire explosive sap chunks, while Mei fires a matchstick cannon that can ignite sticky substances. I’m waiting. Later in the game, Cody gains the ability to stretch and contract, and Mei gains gravity boots that allow him to walk on the ceiling. All of these scenarios require constant communication and coordination between players to get out of a particular situation.

At any given time, your character’s weaknesses are your partner’s strengths, and vice versa. The great thing about this is that despite being in the same space and working towards the same goal, each player has a different mechanical experience and lends the game to a second playthrough. That is.

It’s amazing that none of these gameplay scenarios have exceeded their welcome. They form the core of a particular moment of Cody and Maze’s journey, and as they pass through it, the game transforms into something completely different. But even more impressive is how It Takes Two takes the theme of a broken relationship and transforms the act of repairing it into a set of mechanics. For example, there is one point where the pair is connected together by the other side of the magnet. The push and pull of relationships, and the concept of attraction itself, all turn into a gameplay mechanic.

In many cooperative games, strong players can simply carry weak players throughout. They do most of the work, but other types of work sit down and watch it happen. This was true of last fall’s family-friendly Sackboy: A Big Adventure platform. This wasn’t delayed because one player wasn’t able to complete a particular jump. The same is true for co-op shooters like Halo and Gears of War. As long as the more powerful players can pass the Fire Fight, everything will be fine.

That’s not the case with It Takes Two. As with any good relationship, the only way to make a game successful is to meet each other along the way. The way the mechanics of each section are split means that both players need to work together to solve a particular problem. Sure, the game is incredibly forgiving and comes back to life soon after death, but the simplicity of the new ability set throughout the game means that most people can wrap their heads in gameplay. Go through it. In that respect, surviving the section with tooth skin feels like setting a world record with a three-legged race.

The general flow of It Takes Two also helps build partnerships by giving them a little downtime on a regular basis. Every hour or so, you’ll come across a miniature open world with dozens of small personal interactions there to arouse your curiosity and reward your experiments. Here you’ll come across dozens of mini-games, from curling to chess to slot car racing.

These little competitions with partners during long-term cooperation make the bonds you form when playing It Takes Two feel real. These open areas also have some clever and unobtrusive Easter eggs, including a tribute to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which was one of my favorites in recent memories.

It Takes Two is one of the rare games where the whole team felt like throwing ideas on the whiteboard and somehow found a way to do them all very well. I was surprised at the constant rapid activity, but nevertheless I never came across it as a padding. Despite this kitchen sink approach, all elements help strengthen the central pillar of cooperation that runs through the center of the game. This is exactly what made it a special experience.

