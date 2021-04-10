Age of Empires IV has the potential to significantly bring back RTS this fall





Microsoft has delved into Age of Empires IV for its fans today, but the game looks beautiful. It seems that you can give a long-awaited shot to a real-time strategy game on PC.

The company’s Relic Entertainment division has been producing games since 2017 and has finally announced that it will be available on Windows 10, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Steam PCs in the fall of 2021. The fan event was a celebration of Age. An empire for those who missed the town center. I think this RTS genre should be a mass market, not a niche.

RTS games are best played as mouse and keyboard games and are much more difficult to play with a game controller. In short, games are difficult to develop, but they don’t reach many fans and aren’t popular. Blizzard Entertainment RTS’s efforts with new installments in franchises such as StarCraft and Warcraft have seen major failures.

The Microsofts Age of Empires franchise has been stagnant since 2005 (except for some retro remakes), but other major players have the RTS flag. Segas The Creative Assembly has a thriving Total War series featuring the latest titles such as Total War: Warhammer III and Total War: Rome Remastered. Eugen Systems, meanwhile, is doing a great job with the World War II title in the Steel Division series. Other startups working on RTS titles are Frost Giant Studios and SunSpear games.

However, the Age of Empires IV can actually fill the RTS gap. Microsoft’s success at the Age of Empires began in 1997, and the fusion of history and RTS has generated so much revenue that, in addition to Microsoft Flight Simulator, games have enabled a significant increase in corporate gaming investment. The 2001 game console that eventually led to the debut of the Xbox.

Age of Empires and its sequels sold over 20 million copies, but Microsoft shut down the studio Ensemble Studios that made it during the Great Depression in 2009 after trying to diverge like Halo Wars. .. Other games had a higher priority at Microsoft.

However, this new game takes advantage of over the last 15 years of graphic improvements to allow more details to be used in the individual characters and buildings that make up the 4K HDR battlefield scene.

There are eight civilizations in the game, and Microsoft has revealed four civilizations so far. Today, Relic showed the Delhi Sultanate (featuring an elephant unit), as well as a campaign for William the Conqueror in England and a campaign in China with a naval battle with Mongolia.

According to Relic, civilizations play very differently, with strengths and weaknesses across campaign maps and randomly generated maps. The game has four campaigns, including the Conquest of Norman in England.

Players can ambush in stealth. This allows the player to hide the unit from enemies unless the scout finds the unit first. Soldiers can dodge attackers by shooting down from the walls, and attackers can use siege weapons.

Microsoft also said the Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will update the classic titles Definitive Edition of Age of Empires II and III this year as it expands and co-ops the Dawn of Dukes. Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition adds expansions for the United States and Africa.

We look forward to having real choices for RTS games in the future. Age of Empires IV seems to be able to consume a lot of my time.

We look forward to having real choices for RTS games in the future. Age of Empires IV seems to be able to consume a lot of my time.





