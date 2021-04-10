Dunzo Financing: Google-backed Indian courier app Dunzo wants $ 150 million in funding





New Delhi: Google-backed delivery startup Dunzo Digital Private Ltd, which operates in eight cities in India, has expanded its reach nationwide with the aim of doubling the amount of capital it has raised so far. Aims to become a $ 1 billion profitable business. 2 years.

Connecting low-cost courier to thousands of individual merchants, this app has captivated Indians with the rapid delivery of items ranging from groceries to parcels in congested cities. The Bangalore company has raised about $ 140 million so far and is aiming to win an additional $ 150 million in 2021.

In an interview, Dunzos CEO Kabeer Biswas said in an interview that the expansion will actually begin in earnest next year, so it will raise enough capital this year, but only next year. I did. The company could expand to two more cities in 2021 and build for a presence in 20 cities by mid-2023, he said. We have also launched a 15-minute delivery with a range of 2,000 items that are generally popular.

Dunzo was founded in 2014 and started as a WhatsApp service. Since then, it has become an app where customers typically pay about $ 6 per order.

With the number of smartphone users approaching one billion, India, where technology and consumer start-ups are thriving, is taking advantage of Internet access and improved accessibility. According to Jeffreys, e-commerce is a fast-growing channel for FMCG and now accounts for about 5% of all such sales.

Delivery competition

Dunzo and other food delivery services have also seen Covid-19 drive competition as the second wave of infection dominates India. Competitors riding the boom include food delivery app Swiggy, which said it raised $ 800 million on Monday.

Jeffreys analysts, including Vivek Maheshwari, said in a report Tuesday that tightening state-level regulation is generally a negative development for consumption, but web-based retail is likely to be boosted.

According to Biswas, Danzo doubled its annual sales in 2020 and expects the same growth rate this year. He said Dangaluru’s biggest operation in Bangalore is now bankrupt.

But Biswas expects Dunzo to make a profit in 24 to 30 months, but the company burns up to $ 2.5 million a month. He also said it could expand into other Asian markets in 2023.

You place an order for 20 cents-the only way this business works is large, he said. Still, it’s important to be very disciplined in your geographic expansion, as you can suddenly start losing money everywhere.

