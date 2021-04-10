Cuba already has four tech companies





As Jos Fidel Santana, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA), reported this Wednesday, there are already four high-tech companies in Cuba, all approved this year.

So far, only CITMATEL, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the National Center for Biopreparation, and the Center for Molecular Immunology have achieved this status, but CITMA’s Deputy Minister said that Cuban companies aim to become high-tech companies. It says it can, but Cubadebate reported.

In a Mesa Redonda television show, Santana explained that these entities feature intensive activities in research, development and innovation, as well as high technical standards.

They close the cycle of research, development, innovation, production and commercialization of high value-added products and services with a focus on foreign markets. And they constitute a way to connect and coordinate knowledge with production through the results of their own scientific and technical research, and through the assimilation and use of knowledge from external sources.

Authorities have revealed that the tech company category has only been granted for three years and needs to be renewed at the end of that period, sources said.

He confirmed that tech companies operate under special financial systems, carry out direct imports and exports, and hold some of the income they receive in freely exchangeable currencies.

Gerardo Guilln, director of biomedical research at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), said that in 2020 his company’s productivity was 78,000 pesos per worker, reaching a level in his opinion. I explained. Of a multinational corporation.

Guilln showed that 25% of CIGB’s sales are export products and 12.5% ​​of its total revenue is used to finance research and development.

He confirmed that his company has more than 1,300 patents granted primarily in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Cuba has the first tech company

He added that this strategy can protect our invention and prevent other companies from developing similar products.

During the period of Mesa Redonda, the General Director of the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM) said his entity has 18 products in its portfolio and will soon set up a company in the Mariel Special Development Zone to develop new products. I announced that.

OnCuba staff





