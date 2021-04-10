Sony is doing something too safe





Sony has a reputation for providing high-quality exclusive games for PlayStation consoles, but heading for the PS5 generation may be too cautious.

Sony has built a reputation as a PlayStation brand blockbuster by consistently releasing high-quality AAA games such as God of War, Uncharted, and Horizon Zero Dawn. The development teams that created them (Santa Monica Studios, Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games) are highly regarded and are always looking forward to future releases. But all of these franchises and studios have to start somewhere, which is why Sony’s current approach to PlayStation 5 development is so concerned.

Sony seems to be working on a service that competes with the Xbox Game Pass, but the development goals for first-party PS5 games seem to be almost solely focused on providing a solid AAA blockbuster. More sequels and spin-offs don’t sound bad, but the entire Sony generation riding their own Coattail doesn’t sound particularly appealing.

Concerns have arisen on this subject, thanks to a recent report from Bloomberg outlining some strange situations related to Sony’s project management. One was taken up by a small in-house team hoping to remake The Last of Us and placed under the ownership of Naughty Dog. Meanwhile, Sony Bend was denied the opportunity to create a sequel to Days Gone. Instead, the studio was split into different teams to support the Naughty Dog project. Fearing its absorption into Naughty Dog, Sony Bend sought permission to work on its own new non-Days Gone game and finally received it.

Sony should continue to take risks with PlayStation games

The news that Bend was finally allowed to work on his own project is at least somewhat promising, but I heard that Sony assigned Naughty Dog the last Uslemake and effectively robbed it from the hands of its ancestors. You should be worried. Sony will want to promote the initiative of a small team trying to establish itself. After all, it may start with a remake of an already beloved game, but it could eventually lead to the next blockbuster.

Sony didn’t get a reputation for limiting developers to what they knew they were good at. Many critical and commercially successful PlayStation franchises have come from putting the studio at risk. Naughty Dog itself was known for its 3D platformers Crash Bandicoot and Jak and Daxter before firstUncharted shifted the studio to the reputation of cinematic action-adventure games. Similarly, Guerrilla Games was most closely associated with Killzone’s first-person shooter franchise. Guerrilla’s first entry into an open-world action RPG with Horizon Zero Dawn was a phenomenal success. And now, the sequel is one of the most anticipated PlayStation-only.

There is no doubt that studios under the umbrella of SIE Worldwide Studios are constantly thinking about new IPs, and Sony may take advantage of some of these new ideas. But the remake of The Last of Us, taken from a group of proactive developers, and Sony Bend’s words, which have no chance of another crack in Days Gone, raise the question of whether Sony is too safe for the PlayStation 5 generation. I will raise it.

