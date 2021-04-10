Alexa outperforms the Google Assistant by 3-0. How to fix the most annoying flaws of Google Home





Google Home is great, but not perfect. Some tasks require a workaround.

Dale Smith

As far as the Digital Voice Assistant is concerned, I love Google Home. That’s true, but that doesn’t mean that our relationships are always rosy. You might even say that the honeymoon phase is almost over at this point. I’m not saying that I need relationship counseling yet, but my pet pee list is frustratingly long. To make matters worse, when I talk to the Google Assistant, it’s starting to come across my attitude. We just need to talk.

I know you can never expect someone to change just for you, but that’s one of my favorite things about the Google Assistant-Google is constantly evolving technology. Maybe things will get better in the end.

Make more use of technology

Until then, this is my top 3 Google Home pet pee.

“Hey, Google” isn’t as easy to curl up as “Alexa.”

Hey, Boo Boo, can I get another wake word?

Problem: “OK, Google” feels awkward and clumsy to me, but “Hey, Google” is nothing more. Don’t start Google, the name of your device (Google Home Max), AI (Google Assistant), AI-enhancing technology (Google Search and Services), and the company that owns it all (Google). .. With Alexa, you can choose from several wake word options (Amazon, Computer, Echo). Why not google?

Fixed: Google doesn’t allow you to choose a different wake word, but you can manipulate the incomplete ear of Google Home by calling the Google Assistant with a word that sounds similar. “Hey, Boo Boo” is still reliable, but I also used “OK, Frugal”, “Egg Noodle”, “Go Lay Doo-Doo”, and my favorite “Cocaine Poodle”.

Update: Google seems to have caught up with some of these alternative pronunciations, especially those that call the original component of Coca-Cola. This is especially noticeable when used on Google Home smart displays like Nest Hub. NestHub will let you know what you are listening to with an on-screen animation. Basically, it listens to you and wakes you up, but if you use some of these options, it immediately ignores the commands you issue.

Where are the (other) Google Nest location triggers?

When using Google Maps, Google always knows where you are, but the Google Assistant can’t trigger routines based on any location.

Jason Cipriani

Problem: You can set up Google Home Routine to do almost anything. For some time, the only way to trigger it was to use voice commands. And finally, Google has added a home and away routine. The problem is that there is only one home routine and one away routine. This is the range of location triggers. With Alexa, you can set up as many routines as you need, using location triggers for almost any coordinate on the globe. So, for example, when you quit your job or arrive at school, you can have Alexa execute a series of commands, such as adjusting the thermostat and turning on the lights.

Fix: A good assistant has to act accordingly wherever I am, so I’m secretly using the Alexa app on my iPhone until Google implements a full-fledged location-based trigger. .. Whether you have Amazon Echo devices or not, you can download the Alexa app and set location triggers on your Android phone or iPhone.

Do you have an AUX port?It’s jack

Problem: Phone makers have mostly eliminated the discreet 3.5mm headphone jack from their smartphones, but Amazon Echo devices have an audio output port for delivering audio to higher performance stereo systems. Google Home devices don’t have such a port. So the only way to connect to an external audio source is via Bluetooth.

Unlike other Google Home speakers, Amazon Echo has an auxiliary output port.

Ry Crist

Fix: I hate relying on Alexa again, but this works better than anything else (and for a small amount of money): I picked up some old 2nd generation Echo Dots ($ 40 on Amazon) from Amazon Warehouse Deals. It is connected to two sets of high quality speakers. From there, it’s easy to connect Google Home to your Echo Dot using Bluetooth.

Open the Google Home app and[設定]>[デバイス設定]>[デフォルトの音楽プレーヤー]>[ペアリングモードを有効にする]Just tap. From there, pair your Google speakers with your Amazon speakers and enjoy the hi-fi sound from your stereo speakers.

